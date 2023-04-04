Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Pedro Martinez-Losa is preparing Scotland for their double header against Australia and Costa Rica

Pedro Martinez-Losa says his new-look Scotland squad must "become a family" as they prepare for friendly matches against Australia and Costa Rica.

The Scotland boss has been shorn of several front-line players, including captain Rachel Corsie, and midfielders Erin Cuthbert and Christy Grimshaw.

Rangers' Chelsea Cornet and 17-year-old Emma Watson are among those earning their first national call-ups.

"One of our objectives is to become a family," Martinez-Losa told BBC Sport.

"It's about taking care of each other. We have to accelerate the process because you have to be at your maximum level in three or four days but that's part of the job.

"In a short period of time we've become together."

Scotland face Australia, ranked 10th in the world, in London on Friday before welcoming Costa Rica to Hampden four days later.

"Australia are a difficult test. They will play in their own World Cup," Martinez-Losa added.

"They come here to play Scotland and England with big players, playing in Europe.

"The good part is we have no pressure in terms of growing as a group. It's for us to prove ourselves against Australia."

Martinez-Losa was energised by watching Scotland's men's team defeat Spain before a raucous Hampden last month.

His side will enter the inaugural Women's Uefa Nations League A in September and the Portuguese knows the importance of performing at the national stadium.

"After the fantastic atmosphere with the men against Spain we are obviously a little jealous about creating that atmosphere together with the fans," he said.

"We will try to play for the fans. It's incredible how these girls have the passion to play for their international team."