Fans of the two clubs clashed in Albania before the Europa Conference League final last year

No away fans will be present at either leg of the Europa League quarter-final between Feyenoord and Roma.

Uefa's decision follows Italian authorities banning Dutch supporters from attending the second leg at Stadio Olimpico.

Uefa instructed Feyenoord not to sell tickets to Italian supporters for the first leg in Rotterdam.

Feyenoord host Roma on 13 April before the return fixture on 20 April.

A Uefa spokesperson said: "This decision was taken on the basis of Uefa safety and security regulations following a thorough risk assessment and the requirement of the Italian authorities to not allow away fans at the Olimpico stadium in Rome."

Fans clashed in Albania's capital Tirana and 19 police officers were injured before the two sides faced each other in the Europa Conference League final in 2022.

Some Feyenoord supporters also vandalised Rome's historic Barcaccia Fountain when the two faced each other in the competition in 2015.