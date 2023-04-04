Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England wore an all-white kit during February's Arnold Clark Cup

England's new shorts are a "massive step in the right direction" to address period concerns, says Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp.

The Lionesses will wear blue shorts instead of white at this summer's Women's World Cup.

The kit will be worn for the first time in Thursday's inaugural Finalissima.

Lucy Parker, who could make her England debut in the game against Brazil, said the shorts could help to relieve "the mental stress of a player".

The new shorts also feature a leak-protection liner in response to athletes' feedback.

"It's important we feel confident when we're playing," said England forward Hemp.

"This is a massive step in the right direction and Nike have taken a lot from our discussions in the past to make it real now. That's great because obviously we can now feel comfortable when sometimes we might not have been if it was your time of the month."

Hemp said Manchester City's move from white shorts to burgundy in October over period concerns had encouraged other clubs to change their women's kits.

"You don't just want your own team but everyone in the environment to feel safe and comfortable," she said.

'Positive conversations' over London Stadium - Parker

West Ham defender Parker criticised her club last month for failing to hold a match for their women's team at London Stadium.

Responding to the Hammers' announcement that their men's under-18s team will play their FA Youth Cup semi-final at the stadium, Parker tweeted: "When will we get a game at the stadium?

"Only WSL side not to have a game at the men's stadium and haven't played there since 2019."

Speaking in an England news conference on Tuesday, Parker said there had since been "really positive conversations" over the stadium's use.

"I just believe that we as females have a responsibility to leave this game in a better place," she added.