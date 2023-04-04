Close menu

Rangers: Douglas Park stands down as club chairman

Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Douglas Park
Douglas Park became Rangers chairman in March 2020

Douglas Park has resigned as Rangers chairman after three years in the role.

Park, a former director, took on the position in March 2020, with his tenure featuring a Scottish Premiership title in 2021, last season's Scottish Cup triumph and Europa League final.

Vice-chairman John Bennett has been appointed his replacement by the board.

"It's been a great honour to serve the club as a director and chairman," Park said. "I am glad we have stabilised and strengthened the club.

"It is now time for me to hand over the baton to a new chairman for the next stage in the club's development."

Rangers

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC