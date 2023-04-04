Rangers: Douglas Park stands down as club chairman
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
Douglas Park has resigned as Rangers chairman after three years in the role.
Park, a former director, took on the position in March 2020, with his tenure featuring a Scottish Premiership title in 2021, last season's Scottish Cup triumph and Europa League final.
Vice-chairman John Bennett has been appointed his replacement by the board.
"It's been a great honour to serve the club as a director and chairman," Park said. "I am glad we have stabilised and strengthened the club.
"It is now time for me to hand over the baton to a new chairman for the next stage in the club's development."
- Our coverage of Rangers is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Rangers - go straight to all the best content