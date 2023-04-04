Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Euro 2022 hosts England beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley to win their first major trophy

Switzerland have been named hosts of the 2025 Women's European Championship.

England hosted and won the 2022 tournament, which was played a year later than scheduled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year's Euros broke attendance records with a total of more than half a million spectators.

Uefa selected Switzerland over bids from Poland, France and a joint bid from Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway.

Ukraine also expressed interest in hosting the event before the Russian invasion.

Switzerland failed to make it out of their group in 2022 but will qualify for the 2025 tournament automatically as hosts, with the qualification process for other nations beginning in spring 2024.

"This is a historic day for Switzerland, the SFA and women's football," Swiss Football Association president Dominique Blanc said.

"This major step will shape the development of women's football at all levels."

The tournament will take place over four weeks in June and July 2025 across eight cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St Gallen, Sion, Lucerne and Thun.

England's 2-1 victory over Germany in the 2022 final was watched by 87,192 spectators at Wembley - a record for a men's or women's European Championship final.

It was also watched by a peak BBC One television audience of 17.4 million, making it the most-watched women's football game on UK television with a record global audience of more than 365 million people throughout the tournament.

The Women's World Cup begins in July in Australia and New Zealand.