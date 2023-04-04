Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have only won three of their past nine Premier League matches

Manchester United "still have to win" games even when important players are unavailable, says manager Erik ten Hag.

United have failed to win in the league since February, a run that has coincided with suspension for Casemiro and injury to Christian Eriksen.

However, Ten Hag said that others midfielders had to step up.

"When you miss two quality players it's clear, but you have a squad and when you don't have them you still have to win," he said.

United, who dropped to fifth in the Premier League after losing 2-0 at Newcastle on Sunday and Tottenham's draw at Everton on Monday, face Brentford on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag confirmed Eriksen, who has been missing since January, has returned to first-team training.

Casemiro will be unavailable both on Wednesday and on Saturday against Everton as he completes his four-game suspension.

Eriksen, 31, was expected to be out until at least late April with an ankle injury sustained in their FA Cup fourth-round win against Reading.

Brentford previously beat United 4-0 in August's reverse fixture in what was Ten Hag's second match in charge.