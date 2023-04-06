Last updated on .From the section Football

By Andy Gray BBC Sport NI at the Cardiff City Stadium

Watch: Impressive Wales outclass Northern Ireland

Jess Fishlock starred as Wales breezed past Northern Ireland 4-1 in a friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Fishlock opened the scoring in the 16th minute before two quick goals from Angharad James and Hannah Cain put the hosts in control.

Rachel Rowe made it four in the second half before Lauren Wade scored a well-taken consolation.

Northern Ireland were playing under interim boss Andy Waterworth after Kenny Shiels left his role in January.

Gemma Grainger's side were playing on home soil for the first time since narrowly missing out on the World Cup and put on a first-half show in front of the 6,831-strong crowd.

Wales put three first-half goals past Northern Ireland

Fishlock finished off a flowing move to put Wales ahead. Captain Sophie Ingle played a ball forward to find Rowe, and her cross found Wales' record caps holder, who caressed the ball into the top corner.

Midfielder Fishlock was involved again as she latched on to another pin-point Ingle pass and James raced on to the cross to make it two in the 26th minute.

The third came five minutes later as the hosts punished some slack defending. Rhiannon Roberts was allowed to get to the byeline and her cross allowed Cain, unmarked in the area, to power home her first international goal.

Wales lacked the same intensity after the restart with the win all but secured, although Caragh Hamilton had to be alert to block Esther Morgan's powerful drive.

However it was four in the 64th minute when Turner failed to collected Ceri Holland's powerful cross and Rowe converted at the back post.

Northern Ireland's consolation came in the 73rd minute when Wade stole the ball off Gemma Evans and, with Olivia Clark out of position from the original pass by Rachel Furness, the Reading winger was able to curl the ball home into the unguarded goal from a tight angle.

Northern Ireland improve after early struggles

Lauren Wade scored a superb consolation goal for Northern Ireland

Under Waterworth, Northern Ireland were playing their first game since November after skipping February's window following the departure of Shiels.

With five of the visitors' starting team only in pre-season before the Irish Premiership season kicked off, Wales were visibly sharper and their talented forward line ran the away defence ragged.

Sarah McFadden produced a last-ditch block to deny Fishlock in the area in the early stages and debutant goalkeeper Shannon Turner, starting in place of the injured Jackie Burns, had a narrow escape when she showed a neat touch to dance around Ceri Holland in the area.

Demi Vance's sloppy back pass nearly let Cain in, and the lively Rowe, James and Cain all saw half-chances slip away.

In a rare first-half foray forward, captain Marissa Callaghan had a shot well blocked and McFadden curled the follow up over.

Waterworth introduced Chloe McCarron and Rebecca Holloway at the break, and Northern Ireland immediately had more ball in the opposition half, including a move which saw Hamilton fire wide before McCarron fired over.

Furness, Northern Ireland's record goalscorer who stepped away from international duty for personal reasons, made her return after Rowe made it four.

Wade hit the upright behind the goal as Northern Ireland pressed for a consolation, which came through the winger's excellent finish on 73 minutes.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger told BBC Sport Wales:

"We know we are a team that creates chances and tonight to score four goals is really pleasing.

"We've worked hard to turn chances into goals and tonight we've really performed with the finishing and have seen four different goal scorers.

"I look at the players we didn't have available for selection and the players who have stepped in, it's really great for the team.

"These games are about learning and of course we want to keep clean sheets, I know conceding will hurt the players. It's a mentality challenge to keep your standards when you go 3-0 up."

Northern Ireland interim-manager Andy Waterworth told BBC Sport Northern Ireland:

"Congratulations to Wales, in the first-half they were really good.

"In the first-half we were nervous… but I saw a lot of character in the second-half.

"There was enough in the game in the second-half to give us some positivity going forward.

"The Wales team are in their season and we are out of our (domestic season) and you could tell that, but as coaches we are taking loads of positives out of it."