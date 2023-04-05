Last updated on .From the section Football

Northern Ireland drew 2-2 in Wales with a last-gasp equaliser in Euro 2022 qualifying, before a 0-0 draw at Seaview resulted in Northern Ireland having a superior head-to-head record

International friendly: Wales v Northern Ireland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 April Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Cymru Fyw, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Manager Gemma Grainger says her side are motivated beat the Northern Ireland team that pipped Wales to Euro 2022 qualification.

Northern Ireland qualified ahead of Wales with a superior head-to-head record in the campaign before Grainger took charge.

The two sides meet in a friendly in Cardiff as the Nations League looms.

"There is that side to it... it is always nice to re-sit an exam," Grainger told BBC Sport Wales.

"It feels so nice to be back and have the opportunity to play in front of our own fans.

"We have sold over 6,000 tickets already, which trebles our record for a friendly.

"We're looking ahead to that Nations League draw on May 2 and we know our 10-day windows will have home and away game elements, so this gives us a chance to rehearse and get in to the swing of that."

Northern Ireland qualified for Euro 2022 at Wales' expense, with the sides drawing twice in qualifying and ending level on points in their qualification group.

Despite having a vastly superior goal difference, Wales missed out on away goals in their head-to-head record with Northern Ireland.

"It's always the best feeling to play at home," captain Sophie Ingle said.

"It's a tough opponent, they have been to a major tournament.

"We had the better goal difference, but we just missed out and we have learned a lot from that.

"And it's a good chance to test ourselves against a tough team."

Wales are ranked 31st in Fifa's world rankings, 14 places above Northern Ireland in 45th.

TEAM NEWS

Wales are without striker Kayleigh Green who has been left out of the squad due to injury.

Former England age-grade international Ellen Jones could make her debut after being included in the Wales squad for the first time.

Jones, 20, was capped by Gemma Grainger when the current Wales manager was England Under-17s boss, but has switched international allegiance.

Jones, who is on loan at Championship side Coventry United from Leicester City, attended Cathedral School in Cardiff before heading to university in America and played for Wales at under-15s level.

Defender Lily Woodham and midfielder Carrie Jones are injury concerns for Wales.

Northern Ireland play for the first time under interim boss Andy Waterworth.

Former Linfield striker Waterworth stepped in to lead the team on an interim basis following Kenny Shiels' departure in February.

Waterworth has been assisted in Northern Ireland's preparation by former men's internationals Roy Carroll and Aaron Hughes, as well as the country's most-capped player Julie Nelson, who is currently injured.

Northern Ireland's record goalscorer Rachel Furness should make her international return at Cardiff City Stadium after being recalled.

Attacking midfielder Furness, 34, stepped away from Northern Ireland duty in August for personal reasons.

Rangers midfielder Megan Bell also returns after missing last summer's Euros because of a hamstring injury.

Wales to honour Helen Ward

Wales will use their first home friendly since their World Cup qualifying bid to bid farewell to all-time record goalscorer Helen Ward.

Ward will retire from football at the end of the domestic campaign and announced her international retirement in March, 2023.

The 36-year old played 105 games for Wales, scoring 44 goals.

Wales plan to honour Ward with a half-time presentation, while she will also meet-up with her former international team-mates after the match.

"It's tough being on camp without Helen, we always said she was the mum of the camp and the camp leader," said captain Ingle.

"Players would go to her with a lot of things and we are looking forward to celebrating her amazing career on Thursday.

"It's going to be amazing, her family can come, I know her kids love coming to the Cardiff City Stadium.

"It's nice to be able to enjoy her retirement with her. She put so much into playing for Wales."

Grainger is expecting Ward to contribute to Welsh football after her retirement.

"It feels different for us all that Helen is not here. But it's great to know that Helen is coming to the game and we are going to take the opportunity to celebrate her," she added.

"She is a big part of who we are moving forward, although not as a player, and we've got plans for her in an off-the-pitch perspective that I know she will be just as passionate about as when she was playing."

MOST RECENT MEETING

Northern Ireland 0-0 Wales (12/11/19)