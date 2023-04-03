Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic could be set for a cash boost from the sell-on clause in the deal that took Jeremie Frimpong to Bayer Leverkusen, with Manchester United interested in the Netherlands right-back. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez has revealed the abuse he received from fans while at Pittodrie left him fearing for his mental health. (Press & Journal) external-link

Ibrox legend Jorg Albertz wants Malik Tillman to join Rangers on a permanent deal - but is concerned new Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel may have plans for the American midfielder. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers icon Brian Laudrup says Michael Beale must learn the lessons of the Viaplay Cup final defeat in Saturday's Old Firm game. (Daily Mail newspaper)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has challenged his team to win their last eight Premiership games and hit a new European record of 109 points. (The Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen Cup Winners' Cup hero John McMaster says interim coaching team Barry Robson and Steve Agnew have similar qualities to his former boss Sir Alex Ferguson's right-hand man Archie Knox. (Press & Journal) external-link

Borna Barisic concedes there are no guarantees over his long-term Rangers future as the defender prepares to enter the final year of his contract this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Paul Lambert has revealed he "pulled a sickie" from a Motherwell friendly to make his fairytale move to Borussia Dortmund happen. (Off the Record via Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson does not believe his squad has a discipline problem despite having three players sent off in six games. (The Courier) external-link

Ex-Hearts player Ryan Stevenson says spraying graffiti on the club crest at Tynecastle is "the height of stupidity and ignorance". (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Dundee United defender Lee Wilkie believes time is running out for his old club and they must keep Ross County and Kilmarnock within touching distance before the Premiership split. (The Courier) external-link

