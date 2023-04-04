Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England retained the Arnold Clark Cup in February

It is just four months until the Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand - so what positions are up for grabs in the Lionesses' squad?

Sarina Wiegman's side take on Brazil and Australia this week in the final scheduled matches before the tournament.

There is plenty of competition for places and BBC Sport takes a look at who could be in the running for them.

Greenwood a certain but competition at centre-back

Lotte Wubben-Moy (right) was part of the Euro 2022-winning squad

Rachel Daly's form for Aston Villa in attack this season - she has 13 goals and three assists in 17 matches - has made it hard for Wiegman to ignore her as a centre-forward option.

The versatile Euro 2022 winner has been used as a left-back throughout the majority of Wiegman's tenure but impressed as a number nine in England's Arnold Clark Cup victory in February.

With Daly again named as a forward for April's matches, it gives Manchester City's Alex Greenwood another opportunity to nail down her spot as the starting left-back for the World Cup.

Greenwood's position seems under little threat while Daly continues to be used as a striker - but there are places to fight for in the squad as back-up to regular centre-back pairing Leah Williamson and Millie Bright.

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy was initially left out of this month's squad but was a late replacement for the injured Bright and will be keen to show Wiegman why she should have been called up in the first place.

She came off the bench to help Arsenal record a superb Champions League quarter-final win over Bayern Munich last week and was a well-liked member of the Euro 2022 squad.

However, she faces stiff competition from Chelsea's Jess Carter, Manchester United's Maya le Tissier and uncapped West Ham defender Lucy Parker for a place in the World Cup squad.

Kirby doubts open up midfield spot

Jordan Nobbs joined Aston Villa in January after 12 years at Arsenal

Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Nobbs has not featured for England at a major tournament since 2017 after struggling with injury.

She suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury before the 2019 World Cup, missed out on selection for the Olympics in 2021 with Great Britain and had knee issues again prior to Euro 2022.

But following a January move to Villa from Arsenal, Nobbs has rediscovered her form and has fought her way back into the England set-up.

She is one of just five midfielders in the squad for Thursday's Finalissima against Brazil - with Manchester United captain Katie Zelem missing out - so it is another chance for her to impress.

England's midfield is tough to break into with Bayern Munich's Georgia Stanway and Barcelona's Keira Walsh firm favourites to start.

But there could be a place up for grabs with Chelsea's Fran Kirby, who started every match last summer, having not featured since February because of injury.

Young Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone has prospered in Kirby's absence, going from super-sub to starter, and will be tough to leave out of the side but Nobbs has plenty of experience which Wiegman will value.

Daly pushing Russo as wingers battle it out

Chloe Kelly (left) and Rachel Daly (right) will be hoping to start at the World Cup in attack

England's options in attack are world-class and this is where competition for a place in the starting XI is at its highest.

Wiegman said in February she did not know her best XI, though it is unlikely there will be many changes in defence or midfield.

Competition has grown further since their Euro 2022 victory with striker Ellen White retiring and Ballon d'Or runner-up Beth Mead all but ruled out with an ACL injury.

That means two of the three starters in England's frontline from last summer will likely change at the World Cup.

Manchester City duo Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp are competing with Chelsea's Lauren James for the winger positions - though Hemp and James can also both play centrally.

But perhaps the most intriguing question is who will be England's number nine?

Manchester United's Alessia Russo was the back-up for White last year and played a key role off the bench, scoring four goals in six substitute appearances on the way to the title.

But Daly's form for Villa, her impressive displays in attack at the Arnold Clark Cup and the fact she started every game at Euro 2022, may have pushed her up the pecking order.

England's options in attack are so strong that Tottenham striker Beth England, who has netted five goals in her past seven WSL games, has not even had a call-up this year.