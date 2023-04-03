Wales Under-17s to face hosts Hungary at Euros
Last updated on .From the section Football
Wales have been drawn in the same group as hosts Hungary in the Uefa European Under-17 Championship finals.
Poland and the Republic of Ireland will be Wales' other Group A opponents.
England are in Group D along with Croatia, Netherlands and Switzerland while Scotland are in Group C with holders France as well as Germany and Portugal.
The 16-team tournament will be begin on 17 May and act as Uefa's qualifier for the 2023 Fifa U-17 World Cup in Peru.
Wales qualified for the Uefa European Under-17 Championship finals for the first time in their history after a 2-2 draw against Montenegro in the elite round.
It will be Wales' first appearance at a youth finals since 1981.