Isaac Hutchinson began his career in Brighton's youth set-up

Walsall midfielder Isaac Hutchinson has agreed a new contract with the League Two club to run until 2025.

The 22-year-old has made 46 appearances since arriving from Derby County last summer, scoring seven goals.

He previously had loan spells with Forest Green Rovers and Crawley Town.

"I think there's definitely more to come. It's his first year of regular football in the men's game and he'll only get better," said Saddlers head coach Michael Flynn.

Walsall are 13th in the table, 13 points outside the play-off places, but 15 clear of the relegation zone.

They are next in action at Rochdale on Friday afternoon.

"I want to get into double figures for goals and assists, I'm three off both now so I think that's doable," Hutchinson said.