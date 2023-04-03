Last updated on .From the section Football

The EFL's current TV deal was a 35% increase on their previous agreement with Sky Sports

Television coverage of the English Football League is set to stay on Sky Sports after it was named as the preferred bidder for 2024 onwards.

In a statement, the EFL said it had completed a "full and comprehensive review" of invitation to tender bids.

It added it would now enter into an exclusive month-long negotiating period with Sky.

The previous five-year broadcast deal, worth £595m, was signed in 2018 and allows Sky to show at least 138 league matches a season as well as every play-off game and the Carabao Cup final.

The broadcaster also screens matches in the earlier rounds of the EFL Cup and the semi-finals and final of the EFL Trophy.

