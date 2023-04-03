Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Harvey Lintott scored his only Northampton goal in a 2-1 win over Stockport in September

Northampton Town right-back Harvey Lintott has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 20-year-old joined the Cobblers from Gillingham last summer and has made 34 appearances, scoring once.

"We have seen his game progress superbly in his time with us and we know there is the potential for more to come," said boss Jon Brady.

Northampton are second in League Two after missing out on promotion in last season's play-offs.