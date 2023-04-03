Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

MOTD2: Reaction to Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter's departures on same day

Chelsea interim head coach Bruno Saltor says it has been a "difficult 24 hours for all of us" after Graham Potter was sacked on Sunday.

Potter and assistant coach Billy Reid have left the club after just 31 games, with Bruno taking over team affairs.

Bruno and Reid were part of Potter's coaching staff at Brighton and joined Chelsea with him last September.

"It's been really difficult, at every single level, especially emotionally," said Spanish coach Bruno, 42.

"You have to do the press conference, you have to deal with the players - it's hard.

"My relationship with Graham and Billy, and how it affects families - it's difficult to deal with that.

"It's a sad day for the staff because Graham and Billy are two top coaches and top human beings.

"I have to be as professional as I can, and try to help and guide the players. I'm just focusing on what I can control and going day by day."

When Chelsea confirmed the changes, they issued a statement which said Potter has "agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition".

Asked what that means, former Brighton defender Bruno said: "It probably means that I'm here right now, trying to keep the process going. We're just trying to collaborate as best we can.

"I think Graham did an amazing job. Football is a really complex business and we have to keep going."

Potter was sacked with Chelsea 11th in the Premier League table after Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.

The Blues are 12 points off the top four with 10 games left, beginning with Tuesday's game at home to Liverpool.

Bruno said he had spoken with Potter and the club's owners and that they are "really supportive".

"The responsibility is all of ours," added the former Valencia player. "We have to keep it positive and focus on tomorrow's game. That's the energy we're working with.

"I see it as an opportunity for the players. We're representing Chelsea, a club with an amazing history, and it's about winning, about dominating.

"It's a massive challenge. I've had just four years coaching but been involved in football for 24 years. I've got a lot of experience in changing rooms, and what I'll try to do is help and guide the players because I've been in those situations before."