Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Wolves have been fined £57,500 by the Football Association for failing to control their players in last month's 4-2 Premier League defeat by Leeds.

Players and staff protested at Rodrigo Moreno's stoppage-time goal at Molineux, claiming Adama Traore was fouled in the build-up.

Unused substitute Matheus Nunes was shown a red card for his protests, but it was rescinded after Wolves appealed.

Earlier Wolves defender Jonny was sent off for a foul on Luke Ayling.

His yellow card was upgraded to a red following a video assistant referee review.

The FA said: "Wolverhampton Wanderers admitted failing to ensure that their players and technical area occupants do not behave in a way which is improper towards an assistant referee and the fourth official.

"An independent regulatory commission imposed their fine following a subsequent hearing and the written reasons for this sanction will be published in due course."

Speaking after the match on 18 March, Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui was critical of decisions that had gone against his team in recent games.