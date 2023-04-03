Close menu

Jurgen Klopp says he is still Liverpool manager 'because of the past, not this season'

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

MOTD2: Reaction to Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter's departures on same day

Jurgen Klopp has said he is still Liverpool manager "because of the past" rather than his team's current form.

Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter were sacked on Sunday, meaning a record 12 Premier League managers have been dismissed this season.

Liverpool are in danger of their worst league finish under Klopp, whose team visit Chelsea on Tuesday, but his position is yet to come under scrutiny.

"If it was my first season it would be slightly different," said the German.

"I'm aware of the fact that I'm sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season."

Klopp, 55, has helped Liverpool win club football's major honours during seven and a half years at Anfield, making him the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

The Reds have lost their past three games in all competitions and are eighth in the league, the position they finished in 2015-16 - the season in which Klopp took over from previous manager Rodgers.

"We have smart owners, they know about the situation," he added.

"There is no need [for me] to be afraid, I am here to deliver, I'm not here as a talisman or for murals on house walls.

"I know I'm still here because of what happened in the last few years.

"I don't like the fact that I pretty much have to rely on that. Is it right or not? We'll see in the future."

Liverpool challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title in three of the previous four seasons, winning the club's first top-flight title in 30 years in 2019-20.

However, they are 30 points behind current leaders Arsenal after Saturday's 4-1 defeat at City.

With 11 games left, Klopp's side are eight points off the Champions League qualification places.

"I'm fully in, there's no doubt about that, but we have to sort it," he said. "We cannot continue playing like we do from time to time. That's not allowed.

"I'm really disappointed about us, that we do these kind of things, but it happened. Now we have to find a way out and that's what we're constantly working on."

'If you don't reach expectations, you have to accept the decisions'

Speaking at Monday's news conference to preview Liverpool's game at Chelsea, Klopp joked that he was the Premier League's "last man standing".

"I think probably the elephant in the room, from your point of view, is why I am still sitting here, in this crazy world," he said.

Over in Klopp's native Germany, Bayern Munich sacked Julian Nagelsmann on 24 March to replace him with Potter's predecessor at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel.

Antonio Conte (Tottenham), Rodgers (Leicester) and Potter were then dismissed in the space of seven days.

"It's a strange week," said Klopp. "The season gets into a decisive part and people are afraid of maybe not reaching their targets.

"But I would say for all four their football managing future is still bright so it's not a disaster. It's a situation they probably don't like but it's part of the business."

Klopp said that 12 Premier League managers being sacked this season was "an awful number, but it is how it is".

He added: "Some clubs are underachieving this year. We are, other clubs are too.

"There are expectations out there, rightly so, and if you don't reach them then you have to accept the decisions."

Comments

Join the conversation

245 comments

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 13:54

    The owners are still happy with Klopp.
    The players are still happy with Klopp.
    The Liverpool fans are still happy with Klopp.
    Klopp himself is still happy.

    So why the need to even bring this topic up? Other than for click baits.

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 13:56

      WPL replied:
      Agree.

  • Comment posted by entwistle74, today at 13:49

    I'm no Red, but Liverpool would be mad to let him go. A superb manager.

    The pressure put on by the tabloids in this country plays a big part in this merry go round though. They should wind their scummy necks in.

    • Reply posted by LoganHurata, today at 14:33

      LoganHurata replied:
      They would be mad not to, he is the cancer of the club. Yes LFC will suffer some years before getting back to their feet but in the long run it is worth it.

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 13:47

    Up against the financial doping of Liverpool’s rivals, what Klopp has achieved is truly remarkable

    • Reply posted by Swooping Bald Eagles, today at 14:10

      Swooping Bald Eagles replied:
      Spot on!

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 13:43

    No rational person would have seen or predicted the decline in Liverpool this season. So we shouldn’t blame Klopp for not seeing it either. So long as we fix it in the summer and we give time next season for the changes to bed in then we’re all good

    • Reply posted by mustardcustard, today at 13:59

      mustardcustard replied:
      Actually, the required midfield overhaul was very obvious to anyone who cared to take a look. FSG gambled they could get through another season with Keita, Ox, Jones and Milner as midfielder cover. They were wrong, result is inconsistency, because of the big drop in quality from the starters. Two top class and two back up midfielders are now needed. Also, Trent’s performances are worrying…

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 13:45

    Here we go, now they've finally succeeded in hounding Potter out they've moved on to Jurgen. Never happy unless there's someone (other than them) under the cosh

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:03

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Surely Klopp had earn the right to have one ‘bad’ season? Trying to create a story where none exists.

  • Comment posted by Kmelx, today at 13:47

    There are very few genuine Liverpool fans that are calling for Klopp to go.

    • Reply posted by mustardcustard, today at 14:05

      mustardcustard replied:
      I think you’d be hard pushed to find any. Clickbait atricle

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 13:50

    One bad season out of over seven overall very good seasons is nothing to worry or panic about. Every manager will have his ‘off-season’ now and again it is the nature of the beast. Let’s discuss this topic if next season is just as bad as this one.
    Liverpool do not operate like Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG or Chelsea when it comes to changing managers.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 14:03

      Anon replied:
      to be fair this is two off-seasons out of the last three, injuries blamed in both except Liverpool had just a 14 game bad spell in 20/21 and unsurprisingly not that much change in injuries before and after... ie maybe it wasn't injuries after all

      don't think he'll escape with a CL spot this time though, and if he's to buy his way out of trouble may take £200m+, be easier to adapt

  • Comment posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 13:47

    Why would anyone sack the best manager in the league? Neutral fan here by the way.

    • Reply posted by Mr 1 Title Klopp , today at 14:04

      Mr 1 Title Klopp replied:
      1 league Title in 8 seasons certainly shows he is not the best manager in the league. Not even close.

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 13:45

    Liverpool have been extremely unlucky with injuries this season, but Klopp does deserve criticism for not making it his business to strengthen the midfield, when it seemed painfully obvious.
    He's still one of the best managers in the world however, questioning his status is typical of the horrid cynicism that can surround football.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 13:50

      Anon replied:
      his achilles heel is his inflexibility, he came out and admitted the defence was being exposed and yet what has he done about it? carried on picking the same core set of players

      and whilst having a good enough record against the "big six" rivals it is the poor results against the rest that should tell you how injuries is an excuse, Liverpool have better resources than (most) clubs beating them...

  • Comment posted by Ajax from Cheshire, today at 13:54

    Yet again the press are trying to get another manager fired. its not the apprentice

    • Reply posted by North Westerner, today at 13:58

      North Westerner replied:
      I think he brought it up as the 'elephant in the room'. A typical 'blame the messenger' knee jerk response to every sports story on the BBC or in the media.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 13:52

    What absolute dross is this.

    A handful of elite-level coaches in the game, we started the season with four of them in the Premier League.

    Chelsea and Spurs hierarchies were stupid enough to read the dross put out by so-called journalists and commentators.

    Perhaps there's a little more wisdom, patience, and loyalty, at Anfield.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 14:00

      Anon replied:
      the man who has taken them to THREE European Cup finals and a Europa Cup final, won their first league title in 30 years and missed out by a point on two other occasions with highest points for runners-up, and won other trophies

      but yeah, why not go back to the days of Rodders, Souness, Houllier even, or Benitez and not have that level of success

      he does need to adapt though or he'll be out soon

  • Comment posted by _Geo_Metric_, today at 13:48

    There is no decline in Jurgen's time as manager which can overshadow the mans achievements. There is no such thing as guaranteed success. Despite others feeling that LFC fans are entitled I for one am not. We have enjoyed a fantastic few years and if this is now another period of building and not competing then so be it. Jurgen Clop has unlimited credit in the bank as far as I'm concerned.

    • Reply posted by Harvey, today at 14:06

      Harvey replied:
      Is that credit with a C or a K. If you cant even spell your managers name you cant be a fan

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 13:45

    Loyalty should cut both ways. I expect Jurgen to still be the gaffer for the next three years.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 13:43

    Of course Klopp is still here because of his past - because everyone knows he is the best manager in the Prem. Once we have signed a few more players - specifically midfielders - we'll be back to our best and pundits will go back praising Klopp as a genius again.

    • Reply posted by Valleyboy780, today at 13:52

      Valleyboy780 replied:
      Liverpool have become very predictable under Klopp. Opponents know what they can expect and prepare accordingly. Klopp needs to change his formations once in a while. For example, has Liverpool ever played with three centre backs under Klopp? Playing two full backs high up the pitch exposes them to long balls to speedy forwards who often score. Has he done anything to counter that?

  • Comment posted by Pontificus, today at 13:54

    Imagine the state of your body and mind after going for the quadruple and missing out in the final of the Champions League and beaten by such a narrow margin for the Premiership. Then you are off to the World Cup for many or sidelined with major injuries. Then a few weeks later it all starts again. They should have sacrificed the 2 other Trophies . They are still knackered mentally.

    • Reply posted by Harvey, today at 14:01

      Harvey replied:
      Mate. They won 2 cups on pens without scoring in 240 mins of finals. They over achieved. No mental stress and ALL other big clubs had injuries and world cup. They miss Mane far more than they thought and are having a poor season. No excuses

  • Comment posted by John B, today at 13:50

    You would not think that Liverpool were just 8pts behind Man Utd given the media tripe about Ten Haag saving Man utd and Klopp being yesterdays manager. Liverpool have been about as poor as they could be this year and could still finish above utd.

    • Reply posted by Mouser, today at 14:06

      Mouser replied:
      Liverpool are having their worst season since Klopp arrived in 2015.
      United are having a Renaissance under Ten Haag we are told.
      But since the World Cup United have earned just 4 points more than Liverpool.
      Wow!

  • Comment posted by Boring, today at 13:57

    This is desperate journalism. Will Ben Collins last longer than this lettuce?

  • Comment posted by NeverGiveUp, today at 13:41

    In Jurgen we trust!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:06

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      As all Liverpool fans must!

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 13:59

    Klopp has much credit in the bank account

    Mufc fan

  • Comment posted by OnmeEd, today at 13:53

    Sack the press

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 13:58

      Anon replied:
      kick journalism out of football

