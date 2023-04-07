Cymru Premier round-up
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
JD Cymru Premier
Friday, 7 April
Championship Conference
Bala Town v Newtown; 14:30 BST
Play-Off Conference
Haverfordwest County v Pontypridd United; 14:39 BST
Saturday, 8 April
Championship Conference
Cardiff Met v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST
Penybont v The New Saints; 14:30 BST
Play-Off Conference
Aberystwyth Town v Airbus UK Broughton; 14:30 BST
Flint Town United v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST
