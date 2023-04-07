Close menu

Cymru Premier round-up

Cardiff Met v The New Saints

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 7 April

Championship Conference

Bala Town v Newtown; 14:30 BST

Play-Off Conference

Haverfordwest County v Pontypridd United; 14:39 BST

Saturday, 8 April

Championship Conference

Cardiff Met v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST

Penybont v The New Saints; 14:30 BST

Play-Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Airbus UK Broughton; 14:30 BST

Flint Town United v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST

