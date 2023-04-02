Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers have sent scouts to Greece to take a look at Aris and Honduras winger Luis Palma, according to Greek outlet Sportime. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been installed as one of the favourites to become the next Leicester City manager following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Kris Commons has praise for Rangers' impressive run of form but predicts his former team Celtic will show there is a "gulf in class in next weekend's derby. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Tomoki Iwata shone in his first Celtic start yesterday and manager Ange Postecoglou reckons the Japanese midfielder is poised to hit the heights after a patient opening to his career in Scotland. (Daily Record) external-link

John Lundstram takes aim at sections of the media who he claims were too quick to write Rangers team-mate Malik Tillman off after the Bayern Munich loanee grabbed two more goals at the weekend. (Football Scotland external-link )

Veteran midfielder Robert Snodgrass revealed he doesn't know what Hearts side is going to turn up at the moment and admitted they have "not found a way to fix it". (Scotsman) external-link

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos believes Aberdeen can win the race to finish third - but warns there is a long way to go. (Press & Journal) external-link

"We were miles off the type of team we want to be," says Hibs midfielder James Jeggo following Saturday's home defeat to Motherwell, but the Australian believes the club can still push for a European place. (Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone forward Stevie May admits that defeat to Aberdeen has ended hopes of a top-six finish but insists remaining games are far from meaningless. (Courier) external-link