Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham3Notts CountyNotts County2

Wrexham 3-2 Notts County: Lee goal and late Foster penalty save sees Dragons back on top

Last updated on .From the section National Leaguecomments151

Paul Mullin's goal began Wrexham's fightback before the striker set up their two other goals
Paul Mullin's goal began Wrexham's fightback before the striker set up their two other goals

Elliot Lee's goal and a sublime Ben Foster penalty save saw Wrexham wrestle back first place from Notts County in the National League.

A brilliant John Bostock free-kick gave Notts County the lead, but Paul Mullin bullied his way onto a cross to equalise then picked out Jacob Mendy to put Wrexham ahead, only for Kyle Cameron to head County level.

Elliot Lee converted Mullin's cross to restore Wrexham's advantage, but it needed Foster to save Cedwyn Scott's last-gasp penalty to rescue the win.

Notts County manager Luke Williams had said in late March that the National League title race was "over".

But Wrexham suffered a bad Good Friday three days ago as Halifax Town beat their visitors 3-1, allowing Notts County to return to the top of the table on goal difference courtesy of their 3-0 win over Wealdstone.

With just one automatic promotion place on offer back to the Football League, the stakes could not have been higher for two sides who have set the division alight this season.

Both had already amassed 100 points, both had scored 106 goals, and both boasted the division's top scorers in Macaulay Langstaff on 41 for Notts County - a National League and club record over a season - and Mullin with 34 for Wrexham.

The Dragons, famously backed by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, at least had home advantage for this encounter and a game in hand over the Magpies.

Lose and the title race would still be far from over, win and the odds would swing significantly back in the north Wales side's favour.

Wrexham had an early penalty shout waved away by referee Scott Tallis for what appeared to be a shove on Mullin, but the first half at the Racecourse Ground was largely a cagey affair.

Mullin had a half-chance as he broke after a through-ball but Sam Slocombe was out quickly, forcing the Wrexham striker to poke the ball wide as he stumbled past the County goalkeeper for a half-hearted penalty appeal.

But the stalemate was broken on the stroke of half-time when Ruben Rodrigues was brought down from behind by James Jones 10 yards short of the Wrexham area.

The free-kick was nicely central and Bostock stepped up to stroke an excellent left-foot shot over the wall and into the top right corner, beyond Foster's despairing dive.

John Bostock's free-kick moments before half-time had given Notts County the lead
John Bostock's free-kick moments before half-time had given Notts County the lead

It took less than five minutes after the restart for Wrexham to respond, with Mullin again taking centre stage.

The striker muscled Geraldo Bajrami out of his path, provoking County protests, and connected with Jones' cross to sweep the ball low into the net.

The better chances fell to the home side with Mullin's effort well gathered by Slocombe before Eoghan O'Connell sent a shot crashing off the visitors' crossbar.

Mullin's sharpness proved the difference as Wrexham took the lead, the striker timing his run brilliantly in the right channel to take a low free-kick in his stride and send the ball across the County area.

Mendy had seen the opening and arrived at pace on the far post to send a left-foot shot back across goal to beat Slocombe.

In what was fast becoming a classic advert for National League football, County responded to regain parity.

Foster had produced a fine save to deny Sam Austin, but the Wrexham defence went to sleep from the resulting corner, allowing Magpies skipper Cameron - who had earlier sent a shot just wide - to head in.

It took just another three minutes for the pendulum to swing back Wrexham's way, as Mullin worked space in the box to lay the ball off to Lee who gleefully reclaimed the lead from short range.

Sam Dalby should have put the game to bed with three minutes left as Mullin again picked out a team-mate in prime position, but Slocombe spread himself to prevent what seemed a certain fourth Wrexham goal.

In a frantic finale County were awarded a penalty in the sixth minute of time added on for a handball by O'Connell.

But Foster read Scott's spot kick, throwing himself to his right to make an exceptional save round the post and make the Dragons favourites to return to the Football League for the first time since their relegation in 2008.

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Foster
  • 15O'Connell
  • 4Tozer
  • 30Jones
  • 29Barnett
  • 22O'ConnorBooked at 32mins
  • 19MendyBooked at 63mins
  • 20CannonSubstituted forYoungat 84'minutes
  • 38LeeBooked at 72mins
  • 10MullinBooked at 43mins
  • 9PalmerSubstituted forDalbyat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McFadzean
  • 8Young
  • 18Dalby
  • 21Howard
  • 32Cleworth

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 16Bajrami
  • 24Bostock
  • 23Chicksen
  • 5RawlinsonBooked at 40mins
  • 11NemaneSubstituted forJonesat 77'minutes
  • 18PalmerBooked at 66mins
  • 6O'BrienSubstituted forAustinat 69'minutes
  • 20RodriguesSubstituted forScottat 77'minutes
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 8Austin
  • 10Jones
  • 12Brooks
  • 17Vincent
  • 19Scott
Referee:
Scott Tallis
Attendance:
9,924

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wrexham 3, Notts County 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wrexham 3, Notts County 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Luke Young replaces Andrew Cannon.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 3, Notts County 2. Elliot Lee (Wrexham).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Jodi Jones replaces Aaron Nemane.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Cedwyn Scott replaces Rúben Rodrigues.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 2, Notts County 2. Kyle Cameron (Notts County).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Sam Dalby replaces Ollie Palmer.

  9. Booking

    Elliot Lee (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Sam Austin replaces Jim O'Brien.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 2, Notts County 1. Jacob Mendy (Wrexham).

  12. Booking

    Matthew Palmer (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Booking

    Jacob Mendy (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 1, Notts County 1. Paul Mullin (Wrexham).

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Wrexham 0, Notts County 1.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Notts County 1.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 0, Notts County 1. John Bostock (Notts County).

  18. Booking

    Paul Mullin (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Booking

    Connell Rawlinson (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Booking

    Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

151 comments

  • Comment posted by Greg, today at 17:22

    Come on BBC, sort out the league table as it's been wrong for weeks

    • Reply posted by footyfan, today at 17:26

      footyfan replied:
      Agreed, missing a game and 3 points somewhere…!

  • Comment posted by Lee Van Cleef, today at 17:24

    How hard is it to get the table right BBC? Must be weeks now that you have it wrong!!

    • Reply posted by Sunny Vine, today at 17:28

      Sunny Vine replied:
      Very, very poor from the BBC.

      Great game today...

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:24

    What a game. Advantage Wrexham but in a fair world both these sides deserve to go up.

    • Reply posted by Display Name, today at 17:35

      Display Name replied:
      I think the linesmen today need to learn the offside rule. Diabolical performance from them.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 17:30

    Who at the bbc keeps messing up that national league table every week ?

    • Reply posted by beatles63, today at 17:37

      beatles63 replied:
      Because they are obsessed with the Prem like many others !

  • Comment posted by TheTaylors, today at 17:38

    BBC, why can’t you get something as simple as a league table right?

    • Reply posted by Captain Fatburg, today at 17:41

      Captain Fatburg replied:
      Ignorance.....and employing amateurs

  • Comment posted by Captain Fatburg, today at 17:31

    Brilliant Wrexham...........but once again the BBC donkeys have got the table wrong

    • Reply posted by Display Name, today at 17:40

      Display Name replied:
      All part of the Tufton Street Taliban sabotage of the BBC to get people to stop paying their licence fee and therefore refund the BBC

  • Comment posted by gunflash, today at 17:34

    I watched this game and it was incredible. It had everything and would put many premier league games to shame. Hats off to both sets of players both clubs deserve to go up but only one can and Wrexham are now in the driving seat. A fantastic advert for national league football and both sets of fans were also amazing.

  • Comment posted by paddyC, today at 17:24

    Wrexham trying their best to give it away at the end.
    Stupendous save by Foster - worth the signing right there!

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 17:55

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Why can't we have women's transfer gossip integrated with the mens? Surely to promote diversity within the BBC sports site this should be done to increase acceptance of the women's game. e.g. Wrexham's ladies team did very well but I guess most people won't be aware of this.

  • Comment posted by Welsh and proud, today at 17:39

    Hope both teams go up, but to think one has to go through the lottery of the play offs seems unfair. Well done Wrexham and Notts County.

    • Reply posted by N2019, today at 17:46

      N2019 replied:
      Agree - system is probably best for keeping more teams in contention and fairer last few games of League season, but when two are miles ahead it feels very wrong.

  • Comment posted by Andy Hunter, today at 17:37

    OMG BBC fix your natural league table! Wrexham have 103 points Nots county have 100 and to make things worse you've even reported the fact that these two clubs have passed 100 points already

    • Reply posted by Captain Fatburg, today at 17:39

      Captain Fatburg replied:
      They are amateurs

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 17:29

    The BBC Vanarama League table is wrong and has been for a few weeks. Someone needs a calculator.

    • Reply posted by Captain Fatburg, today at 17:44

      Captain Fatburg replied:
      Or sacking?

  • Comment posted by cantona39, today at 17:42

    What a fabulous game of football and a credit to the National League. Players not rolling around in so called agony after being tackled!!! Premiership take note. Excellent refereeing. Brilliant.

  • Comment posted by Mr Standfast, today at 17:29

    That's Wrexham up, we have to hope that Notts. County go up too. If they don't then next season is all about who finishes second to them.

    Good luck Wrexham and good luck to Notts County.

    Come on Alty.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 17:32

    What a game, especially the second half. With a Hollywood ending as well. As a neutral I thoroughly enjoyed that. Wrexham deserved winners, they did all the pressing in the second half

  • Comment posted by Jodanuke, today at 17:44

    Top two both deserve promotion.

  • Comment posted by gwarme, today at 17:27

    What a game.

    Rarely does a high cost game produce such drama. This one did .

  • Comment posted by Fishinabarrel, today at 17:25

    Hell of a game. Da iawn bois.
    They do need to add another promotion place from this league to League 2, but the league clubs will never vote for that, turkeys and Xmas, etc.

    • Reply posted by Moggs, today at 17:30

      Moggs replied:
      What if 3 teams were vying for top spot. Do you think the 3 should go up ?

      What if 6 teams were locked together at the top, should they all go up ?

      Of course not.

      The League says top team only to be automatically promoted. What part of that don't you, and many others, understand ?

  • Comment posted by two-jacks, today at 17:29

    Watched this as a neutral and what a game.
    It had the lot in the second half.

  • Comment posted by Arguingwithidiots, today at 17:38

    Bringing in Ben Foster was a stroke of genius.

  • Comment posted by trickyman, today at 17:36

    Perhaps you could get the League table correct assuming you read these comments!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham4131731074067100
2Notts County4229103105396697
3Woking412210968412776
4Chesterfield412281167452274
5Barnet41199137164766
6Eastleigh41198145046465
7Boreham Wood4116151048351363
8Bromley4116151059481163
9Southend411791550401060
10Dag & Red41176185566-1157
11Solihull Moors401411155658-253
12Wealdstone401411154864-1653
13Halifax401410164344-152
14Altrincham411410176073-1352
15Oldham411311175663-750
16Maidenhead United421310194657-1149
17Gateshead391213145353048
18Dorking41146215884-2648
19York421210204857-946
20Aldershot41129205768-1145
21Torquay41119215170-1942
22Yeovil41718163249-1739
23Scunthorpe42710254479-3531
24Maidstone United4259284291-4924
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC