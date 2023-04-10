Last updated on .From the section National League

Paul Mullin's goal began Wrexham's fightback before the striker set up their two other goals

Elliot Lee's goal and a sublime Ben Foster penalty save saw Wrexham wrestle back first place from Notts County in the National League.

A brilliant John Bostock free-kick gave Notts County the lead, but Paul Mullin bullied his way onto a cross to equalise then picked out Jacob Mendy to put Wrexham ahead, only for Kyle Cameron to head County level.

Elliot Lee converted Mullin's cross to restore Wrexham's advantage, but it needed Foster to save Cedwyn Scott's last-gasp penalty to rescue the win.

Notts County manager Luke Williams had said in late March that the National League title race was "over".

But Wrexham suffered a bad Good Friday three days ago as Halifax Town beat their visitors 3-1, allowing Notts County to return to the top of the table on goal difference courtesy of their 3-0 win over Wealdstone.

With just one automatic promotion place on offer back to the Football League, the stakes could not have been higher for two sides who have set the division alight this season.

Both had already amassed 100 points, both had scored 106 goals, and both boasted the division's top scorers in Macaulay Langstaff on 41 for Notts County - a National League and club record over a season - and Mullin with 34 for Wrexham.

The Dragons, famously backed by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, at least had home advantage for this encounter and a game in hand over the Magpies.

Lose and the title race would still be far from over, win and the odds would swing significantly back in the north Wales side's favour.

Wrexham had an early penalty shout waved away by referee Scott Tallis for what appeared to be a shove on Mullin, but the first half at the Racecourse Ground was largely a cagey affair.

Mullin had a half-chance as he broke after a through-ball but Sam Slocombe was out quickly, forcing the Wrexham striker to poke the ball wide as he stumbled past the County goalkeeper for a half-hearted penalty appeal.

But the stalemate was broken on the stroke of half-time when Ruben Rodrigues was brought down from behind by James Jones 10 yards short of the Wrexham area.

The free-kick was nicely central and Bostock stepped up to stroke an excellent left-foot shot over the wall and into the top right corner, beyond Foster's despairing dive.

John Bostock's free-kick moments before half-time had given Notts County the lead

It took less than five minutes after the restart for Wrexham to respond, with Mullin again taking centre stage.

The striker muscled Geraldo Bajrami out of his path, provoking County protests, and connected with Jones' cross to sweep the ball low into the net.

The better chances fell to the home side with Mullin's effort well gathered by Slocombe before Eoghan O'Connell sent a shot crashing off the visitors' crossbar.

Mullin's sharpness proved the difference as Wrexham took the lead, the striker timing his run brilliantly in the right channel to take a low free-kick in his stride and send the ball across the County area.

Mendy had seen the opening and arrived at pace on the far post to send a left-foot shot back across goal to beat Slocombe.

In what was fast becoming a classic advert for National League football, County responded to regain parity.

Foster had produced a fine save to deny Sam Austin, but the Wrexham defence went to sleep from the resulting corner, allowing Magpies skipper Cameron - who had earlier sent a shot just wide - to head in.

It took just another three minutes for the pendulum to swing back Wrexham's way, as Mullin worked space in the box to lay the ball off to Lee who gleefully reclaimed the lead from short range.

Sam Dalby should have put the game to bed with three minutes left as Mullin again picked out a team-mate in prime position, but Slocombe spread himself to prevent what seemed a certain fourth Wrexham goal.

In a frantic finale County were awarded a penalty in the sixth minute of time added on for a handball by O'Connell.

But Foster read Scott's spot kick, throwing himself to his right to make an exceptional save round the post and make the Dragons favourites to return to the Football League for the first time since their relegation in 2008.