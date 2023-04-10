Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wales

Wrexham v Notts County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Foster
  • 15O'Connell
  • 4Tozer
  • 30Jones
  • 29Barnett
  • 22O'Connor
  • 19Mendy
  • 20Cannon
  • 38Lee
  • 10Mullin
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 3McFadzean
  • 8Young
  • 18Dalby
  • 21Howard
  • 32Cleworth

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 16Bajrami
  • 24Bostock
  • 23Chicksen
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 11Nemane
  • 18Palmer
  • 6O'Brien
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 8Austin
  • 10Jones
  • 12Brooks
  • 17Vincent
  • 19Scott
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County42301021063670100
2Wrexham4131731063967100
3Woking412291067422575
4Chesterfield412191168472172
5Barnet41208137364968
6Boreham Wood4117141048341465
7Eastleigh41197154845364
8Bromley4116141160501062
9Southend41178164940959
10Dag & Red41177175767-1058
11Solihull Moors411511156059156
12Wealdstone411511155166-1556
13Altrincham411411166173-1253
14York421310195054-449
15Halifax401310174046-649
16Maidenhead United421310194557-1249
17Oldham411212175463-948
18Gateshead391114145455-146
19Dorking41137215986-2746
20Aldershot41128215569-1444
21Torquay411010214869-2140
22Yeovil41718163350-1739
23Scunthorpe42810244678-3234
24Maidstone United4259284392-4924
View full National League table

