Bromley v Boreham Wood

BromleyBromley15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Line-ups
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Charles-Cook
- 2Reynolds
- 6Sowunmi
- 18Whitely
- 11Dennis
- 9Cheek
- 15Stirk
- 21Vennings
- 23Topalloj
- 26Elerewe
- 35Fisher
Substitutes
- 4Bingham
- 10Marriott
- 17Webster
- 19Forster
- 20Arthurs
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 5Evans
- 17Payne
- 9Ndlovu
- 8Broadbent
- 10Marsh
- 19Esteves Sousa
- 20Brunt
- 25Bush
- 26Agbontohoma
Substitutes
- 2Kelly-Evans
- 7Rees
- 11Newton
- 15Lewis
- 22Coxe
- Referee:
- Edward Duckworth
Match report to follow.