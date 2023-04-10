Close menu
National League
BromleyBromley15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v Boreham Wood

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 2Reynolds
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 18Whitely
  • 11Dennis
  • 9Cheek
  • 15Stirk
  • 21Vennings
  • 23Topalloj
  • 26Elerewe
  • 35Fisher

Substitutes

  • 4Bingham
  • 10Marriott
  • 17Webster
  • 19Forster
  • 20Arthurs

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Evans
  • 17Payne
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 8Broadbent
  • 10Marsh
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 20Brunt
  • 25Bush
  • 26Agbontohoma

Substitutes

  • 2Kelly-Evans
  • 7Rees
  • 11Newton
  • 15Lewis
  • 22Coxe
Referee:
Edward Duckworth

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County42301021063670100
2Wrexham4131731063967100
3Woking412291067422575
4Chesterfield412191168472172
5Barnet41208137364968
6Boreham Wood4117141048341465
7Eastleigh41197154845364
8Bromley4116141160501062
9Southend41178164940959
10Dag & Red41177175767-1058
11Solihull Moors411511156059156
12Wealdstone411511155166-1556
13Altrincham411411166173-1253
14York421310195054-449
15Halifax401310174046-649
16Maidenhead United421310194557-1249
17Oldham411212175463-948
18Gateshead391114145455-146
19Dorking41137215986-2746
20Aldershot41128215569-1444
21Torquay411010214869-2140
22Yeovil41718163350-1739
23Scunthorpe42810244678-3234
24Maidstone United4259284392-4924
View full National League table

