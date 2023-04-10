Last updated on .From the section National League

Mid-table Wealdstone are on a five-match winless run in the National League table and are below Solihill Moors on goal difference

Monday's National League game between Wealdstone and Solihull Moors has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The playing surface at Grosvenor Vale failed an inspection at 10:30 BST following heavy overnight rain.

With further rain forecast right up until kick-off at 15:00, the pitch was deemed "unplayable", said a statement on the Wealdstone website. external-link

A new date for the match will be announced in due course.

The decision means Wealdstone's past two home league matches have been called off because of a waterlogged pitch, following the postponement of their match against Aldershot on 1 April.