League One
BarnsleyBarnsley15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth39258670422883
2Ipswich392312478314781
3Sheff Wed402312568323681
4Barnsley392361067363175
5Bolton3919101053312267
6Peterborough402141568472167
7Derby4019101161412067
8Wycombe401881453421162
9Portsmouth4016141055451062
10Shrewsbury39167164750-355
11Exeter401411155852653
12Charlton401313145951852
13Fleetwood401214144443150
14Lincoln City391019103741-449
15Bristol Rovers38139165160-948
16Cheltenham40129193451-1745
17Port Vale40129194060-2045
18Burton38129174971-2245
19MK Dons40118213757-2041
20Oxford Utd39912184050-1039
21Accrington39911193363-3038
22Cambridge39106233260-2836
23Morecambe41713213871-3334
24Forest Green4068262974-4526
View full League One table

