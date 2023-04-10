Close menu
Championship
Burnley 2-0 Sheffield United: Promoted Clarets beat 10-man Blades

By Jay FreemanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments133

Burnley midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson had not scored since December before scoring twice against Sheffield United
Championship leaders Burnley celebrated their return to the Premier League with victory over second-placed Sheffield United who played most of the game with 10 men.

The Blades had goalkeeper Wes Foderingham sent off after 17 minutes for bringing down Nathan Tella just outside the box.

But the visitors kept Burnley, who sealed an immediate return to the top flight on Friday, out for the remainder of the first half at Turf Moor.

Substitute Manuel Benson came close to giving Burnley the lead after the break when he fired against the side netting with a shot from outside the box.

Fellow substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson then scored twice in 10 minutes with two cool finishes as Burnley eventually made their advantage count to seal a 26th league win of the campaign.

The win meant Burnley extend their lead at the top over Sheffield United to 14 points, while the Blades have a five-point cushion and game in hand on third-placed Luton.

Sheffield United inflicted one of Burnley's two Championship defeats this season when they thrashed them 5-2 in November, but since then Vincent Kompany's side have gone unbeaten in the league and are champions in waiting.

They need just five more points from their remaining six matches to secure the title.

The Clarets were promoted after beating Middlesbrough on Good Friday and were given an early helping hand by their closest challengers in this game.

Foderingham's straight red card came following a mix up with defender Jack Robinson in trying to stop Tella from weaving his way into the box.

The dismissal quelled the early momentum which the visitors had built and boss Paul Heckingbottom was furious with Robinson as he immediately withdrew him to bring on substitute keeper Adam Davies.

Davies was almost beaten within moments of his arrival as Ian Maatsen's free-kick was deflected just over the crossbar.

United might have been fortunate not to be reduced to nine men when Oli Norwood went in late on Maatsen soon after but referee Michael Salisbury did not see it as a foul.

Burnley dominated possession following Foderingham's departure but had nothing to show for their efforts until the hour mark.

When the visiting defence failed to pick up Gudmundsson, the Iceland international fired home a low left-footed strike to give them a deserved lead.

He then doubled his tally to seal victory with a close-range finish after more hesitant defending from Heckingbottom's side.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-BellisBooked at 10minsSubstituted forTaylorat 69'minutes
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24Cullen
  • 4CorkSubstituted forGudmundssonat 45'minutes
  • 8BrownhillSubstituted forBastienat 77'minutes
  • 23TellaSubstituted forObafemiat 87'minutes
  • 10Barnes
  • 12FosterSubstituted forManuelat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 22da Silva
  • 26Bastien
  • 45Obafemi

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18FoderinghamBooked at 17mins
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12EganBooked at 28mins
  • 19RobinsonSubstituted forDaviesat 19'minutes
  • 20BogleBooked at 59mins
  • 8BergeSubstituted forBashamat 82'minutes
  • 16Norwood
  • 22DoyleSubstituted forFleckat 73'minutes
  • 2Baldock
  • 9McBurnieSubstituted forOsulaat 73'minutes
  • 29NdiayeBooked at 72minsSubstituted forSharpat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 6Basham
  • 10Sharp
  • 26Clark
  • 28McAtee
  • 32Osula
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
21,506

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 2, Sheffield United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 2, Sheffield United 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Adam Davies.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Roberts.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Josh Cullen.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Beyer (Burnley).

  9. Post update

    William Osula (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Michael Obafemi replaces Nathan Tella.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Tella (Burnley).

  12. Post update

    Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Tella (Burnley).

  14. Post update

    John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Roberts (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Adam Davies.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Tella (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ian Maatsen.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Chris Basham replaces Sander Berge.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Bastien (Burnley).

  20. Post update

    Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

133 comments

  • Comment posted by HackneyClaret, today at 22:18

    14 points clear, only 2 defeats all season from a team with only 6 players from the Prem squad, never really thought this would be possible, love to be proved wrong. VK has been unbelievable. Lets hope we manage to keep hold of him for a couple more seasons at least.

  • Comment posted by allaboutmovement, today at 22:29

    Norwood made exactly the same follow-through tackle, straight into his opponent’s knee, against Bristol City earlier this season…..

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:11

    Well done burnley and welcome back to the prem.

  • Comment posted by Eamon Mahon, today at 22:21

    Robinson. Next time. ROW Z if that’s not to hard to understand.

  • Comment posted by Tigger, today at 22:11

    Well played Burnley, a clinical dispatch of the Blades.
    Unfortunate sending off that ruined what looked to be a cracking game in prospect, but those mistakes are the sort of small issues that need to be ironed out before PL, as it’s the type of incident that will always be punished at that level, and the reason why the Blades came down previously.

    • Reply posted by neilflugel, today at 22:22

      neilflugel replied:
      Just as a point of thought....................why did burnley come down....hmm..........I'm interested .........from sherlock?

  • Comment posted by Kingfisher, today at 22:07

    Well done Burnley. You deserved it from a Millwall fan

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 22:13

      Elvis replied:
      What's Millwall got to do with the match between Burnley and Sheffield United?

  • Comment posted by Do it properly, today at 22:32

    Sheff Utd's keeper was at fault, not the defender, who was marshalling the ball until the keeper poked his nose in . Tella is lightning quick and on to defenders in a flash. Defending with 10 men is tactically straightforward when trying to save a point. Burnley pressure eventually told and Gudmundsson showed great technique when scoring his two goals.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:19

    Another fine performance from the clarets 👏 champions 22-23 🏆 🥇 utc

  • Comment posted by nash, today at 22:28

    As a Leicester fan I'm watching two things
    1. How to smash a quick return back to the prem. (Well done on that lovely football club)
    2. That points total we have held for a few years now ( can we have kompany?)
    Congrats Burnley an honest team and great fans I do hope we see you in the prem next season but may have to wait a year. Good luck for next season

    • Reply posted by King Charlie, today at 22:48

      King Charlie replied:
      Honest that’s a word not heard often in Leicester. Bunch of financial cheats , still not paid the local suppliers they stiffed when going bust

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 22:18

    The red card was inevitable after a foul to prevent a certain goal. Blades did well until the second half subs and simply couldn't hold back the tide.

    • Reply posted by shoreham boy, today at 22:20

      shoreham boy replied:
      Wasn’t a big tide though was it lol

  • Comment posted by rossi blade, today at 22:37

    Well done to Burnley they have got promoted and will win the title there's no doubts about that from me
    Blades tonight had a free hit it didn't go our way but 5 points clear and a game in hand we've got to be happy with that and with 6 to play and the next 4 all at home it's ours to lose park it lads
    Move on to Saturdays game now
    UTB

    • Reply posted by ian, today at 22:40

      ian replied:
      Fair comment and in truth, the Blades deserve auto promotion and should achieve that soon.

  • Comment posted by PHIL THE TOPMAN, today at 22:07

    Brilliant Burnley

  • Comment posted by norrieash, today at 22:37

    Congrats Burnley well deserved champions me thinks!
    Pity PNE & BR won't be joining you.
    Good luck for 23/24 season.

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, today at 22:12

    Well done Blades for keeping it down to 2-0. Shame the sending off was a mix up by two of the seasons most consistent players and completely spannered us. Burnley will be worthy Champions but Sky TVs fawning over Kompany is stomach churning. We saw more footage of him than the game.

    • Reply posted by mdlafntr, today at 22:15

      mdlafntr replied:
      Robinson consistently rubbish

  • Comment posted by Rt Hon Michael Taker, today at 22:16

    2 wins will do it for the Blades. Would leave Luton unable to drop any pts from their last 5 considering the GD. Unlikely scenario.

    • Reply posted by Rt Hon Michael Taker, today at 22:18

      Rt Hon Michael Taker replied:
      2 wins and a draw if you are pedantic but realistically they can lose half of remaining games

  • Comment posted by nontribal, today at 22:44

    Great shame that the deserved sending off spoilt what could have been a good competitive game. Up until that point Sheffield United looked the better side. But after the red card it was always going to be mainly one way traffic. Well done Burnley. As for SU they need to learn from some sloppy defending.

  • Comment posted by ASC, today at 22:19

    Easy win for Burnley. A class apart from everyone else in this league.

    • Reply posted by glyn wilson, today at 22:25

      glyn wilson replied:
      after the drubbing at the lane,

  • Comment posted by Sheffield Russ, today at 22:45

    Congratulations Burnley. Meanwhile on the news headlines the BBC are still banging on about Wrexham ahead of tonights Champions v likely the team that will join them from footballs 2nd tier. Dear BBC, everyone is bored of Wrexham now.

  • Comment posted by rp, today at 22:16

    Didn't the brief earlier headline say Burnley need only 3 more points to be champions? It's 4 surely.

    • Reply posted by Rt Hon Michael Taker, today at 22:19

      Rt Hon Michael Taker replied:
      Its literally 4 but realistically 3

  • Comment posted by Garry, today at 22:11

    I know we were down to 10 through Robinsons weekly cock up but its no coincidence Norwood is back in side and we don’t perform.
    If Fleck , Norwood , Sharp , Robinson , Basham or Stevens get anywhere near the starting 11 next season we are in trouble

    • Reply posted by mdlafntr, today at 22:14

      mdlafntr replied:
      spot on. They aren't good enough

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley402612278304890
2Sheff Utd402371060352576
3Luton411914851361571
4Middlesbrough412081374502468
5Millwall411711134841762
6Blackburn40195164547-262
7Preston411711134145-462
8Norwich4117101454421261
9Coventry411514124943659
10Sunderland411513135850858
11West Brom401512135044657
12Watford411414134947256
13Bristol City411314145050053
14Swansea411411165659-353
15Stoke411410175347652
16Hull411313154857-952
17Birmingham411311174451-750
18Rotherham401015154452-845
19Huddersfield411110204159-1843
20QPR411110204064-2443
21Cardiff40119203346-1342
22Reading41138204362-1941
23Blackpool41811224367-2435
24Wigan41813203462-2834
