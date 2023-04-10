Last updated on .From the section Championship

Burnley midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson had not scored since December before scoring twice against Sheffield United

Championship leaders Burnley celebrated their return to the Premier League with victory over second-placed Sheffield United who played most of the game with 10 men.

The Blades had goalkeeper Wes Foderingham sent off after 17 minutes for bringing down Nathan Tella just outside the box.

But the visitors kept Burnley, who sealed an immediate return to the top flight on Friday, out for the remainder of the first half at Turf Moor.

Substitute Manuel Benson came close to giving Burnley the lead after the break when he fired against the side netting with a shot from outside the box.

Fellow substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson then scored twice in 10 minutes with two cool finishes as Burnley eventually made their advantage count to seal a 26th league win of the campaign.

The win meant Burnley extend their lead at the top over Sheffield United to 14 points, while the Blades have a five-point cushion and game in hand on third-placed Luton.

Sheffield United inflicted one of Burnley's two Championship defeats this season when they thrashed them 5-2 in November, but since then Vincent Kompany's side have gone unbeaten in the league and are champions in waiting.

They need just five more points from their remaining six matches to secure the title.

The Clarets were promoted after beating Middlesbrough on Good Friday and were given an early helping hand by their closest challengers in this game.

Foderingham's straight red card came following a mix up with defender Jack Robinson in trying to stop Tella from weaving his way into the box.

The dismissal quelled the early momentum which the visitors had built and boss Paul Heckingbottom was furious with Robinson as he immediately withdrew him to bring on substitute keeper Adam Davies.

Davies was almost beaten within moments of his arrival as Ian Maatsen's free-kick was deflected just over the crossbar.

United might have been fortunate not to be reduced to nine men when Oli Norwood went in late on Maatsen soon after but referee Michael Salisbury did not see it as a foul.

Burnley dominated possession following Foderingham's departure but had nothing to show for their efforts until the hour mark.

When the visiting defence failed to pick up Gudmundsson, the Iceland international fired home a low left-footed strike to give them a deserved lead.

He then doubled his tally to seal victory with a close-range finish after more hesitant defending from Heckingbottom's side.