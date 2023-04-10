Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Vaclík
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 4Pearson
  • 16Hungbo
  • 6Hogg
  • 18Kasumu
  • 14Ruffels
  • 22Rudoni
  • 25Ward
  • 10Koroma

Substitutes

  • 15High
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 27Simpson
  • 30Jackson
  • 36Harratt
  • 38Lowton
  • 41Bilokapic

Blackburn

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 6Morton
  • 36Wharton
  • 8Szmodics
  • 10Dolan
  • 22Brereton

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Brittain
  • 9Gallagher
  • 16Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 30Garrett
  • 38Leonard
Referee:
Stephen Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home11%
Away89%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley392512276304687
2Sheff Utd39237960332776
3Luton401814848351368
4Middlesbrough402071372482467
5Millwall401711124840862
6Blackburn40195164345-262
7Norwich401791454421260
8Preston401611133944-559
9Coventry401513124741658
10West Brom391511134842656
11Sunderland401413135750755
12Watford401413134745255
13Bristol City401313144848052
14Stoke40149175347651
15Swansea401311165459-550
16Birmingham401310174451-749
17Hull401213154757-1049
18Rotherham391014154452-844
19Huddersfield411110203957-1843
20Cardiff39119193345-1242
21QPR40119203862-2442
22Reading40138194260-1841
23Blackpool40811214264-2235
24Wigan40813193460-2634
