Graham Potter: Brutal sacking latest twist in Todd Boehly's chaotic reign at Chelsea

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments331

Graham Potter on the touchline at Stamford Bridge
Graham Potter only lasted 31 games as manager of Chelsea

Chelsea's brutal sacking of manager Graham Potter is the latest twist in the brief and chaotic reign of owner Todd Boehly.

Boehly lured the 47-year-old away from the stable surroundings of Brighton and a team he had been allowed to build with patience, time and stability in September into a club where those three commodities are alien concepts.

The American gave Chelsea's Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel 100 days before firing him.

And the decision to mete out the same treatment to Potter after only 31 games confirms anyone believing Boehly would be applying a lighter, more sympathetic touch to the treatment of managers than his ruthless predecessor Roman Abramovich is sorely mistaken.

If Boehly's scattergun £600m transfer spree since his summer takeover had not already fostered an air of instability around Chelsea, his summary dismissal of another manager only added to the belief that this is a club without any clear plan, direction or structure.

The club's hierarchy gave Potter a five-year contract and assurances of backing and patience - bold words and a stance they could not maintain.

Even the statement announcing his departure struck a somewhat surreal note when it read: "Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition."

How exactly? By leaving it?

Saturday's 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa - Potter's 11th defeat in those 31 games - signalled the end, with Chelsea languishing in 11th place in the Premier League, 12 points off the top-four places that represent the club's very minimum requirement.

The high point of Potter's short reign was taking Chelsea into a Champions League quarter-final, where they will face Real Madrid.

But who will actually be in the dugout against the holders remains to be seen, with recently-sacked Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann surely a contender and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino also available.

For now, however, coach Bruno Saltor will stand in for Tuesday night's game against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Potter's demise comes after he was again the target of fan anger at the end of the Villa reverse.

Many Chelsea fans, used to elite names at the helm, never fully bought into the idea of a former Brighton manager in charge, despite the fine work on the south coast that had him in the frame to follow Gareth Southgate in any discussion of an England succession plan.

Chelsea supporters, certainly many of them, could not accept the replacement of the coach regarded as one of the finest in world football - who had brought them the Champions League - with the man who took Brighton to ninth last season, despite his growing reputation.

It was understandable that he could not resist the lure of a club with Chelsea's stature, history and spending power, but even Potter could not have imagined the maelstrom he was walking into.

He may never admit it but there must have been times when he yearned for the quieter waters of Brighton rather than the storm that eventually engulfed him at Stamford Bridge.

After the 1-0 home defeat by bottom club Southampton in February, Potter said: "You accept criticism. That should come. That's fair. The mood here has always been positive and respectful. That's not to say it's easy at all. Your family life suffers, your mental health suffers, your personality - it is hard."

And he worked for owners who clearly wanted success in a hurry.

Boehly attacked the markets with seemingly bottomless pockets, players arriving at sky-high prices, and with such startling regularity, it begged the question as to whether Potter had asked for them and how he was even going to accommodate them.

In January alone, Chelsea spent £289m, following on from £270m in the summer - and neither Tuchel nor Potter have survived to see if they could make this historic splash work.

The club spent a British record £107m on Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, as well as Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk for £89m, as their two major signings in the January window.

It may have seemed like fantasy football for Potter but it was a world away from what he was used to at Brighton. He struggled to accommodate all the new acquisitions and find a plan after he was used to working with a tight-knit group.

The high-priced arrivals increased expectation and demands for progress. Chelsea, for all the outlay, looked to be heading backwards and Potter was not able to survive.

If there is sympathy, and there will be from many, it lies in the fact he was given a very short time span to fashion a clear plan and shape the fresh faces into a coherent unit.

On the other hand, he sometimes looked an ill fit for the pressure cooker of managing the giant and often dysfunctional institution that has been Chelsea for the past 20 years. They have made a habit of defying the odds by landing the big prizes despite being unstable.

Potter, in contrast, looked like he was subsiding.

He appeared to lose the sure touch for systems and tactical acumen he had at Brighton as he juggled his vast playing resources.

Chelsea looked hopelessly disorganised against Villa, with full-backs Marc Cucurella and Reece James in a back three. The struggling Mudryk failed to spark again and the display had all the hallmarks of a manager grasping in vain for answers.

Potter looked like he had seen off the first crisis and discontent from fans, especially after they were beaten by Southampton at Stamford Bridge, with a run of three wins out of four, including the impressive 2-0 home win against Borussia Dortmund that put them into the last eight of the Champions League.

The damaging defeat to Villa after the international break instantly increased scrutiny once more and led to change.

'Time for Boehly to start getting big decisions right'

As for Boehly, the latest upheaval once again turned the spotlight on him and the Clearlake Capital ownership at Chelsea, although co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley were leading the decision-making process with support from the owners.

To outsiders, Boehly has appeared naive with no clear plan, willing to spend vast sums on players without having a concrete idea where they would fit in.

Mudryk was lifted from under the noses of long-time suitors Arsenal and has disappointed so far. The Gunners turned their attention to Leandro Trossard, much cheaper at £21m and who had worked under Potter at Brighton.

Trossard has hit the ground running and been outstanding as Arsenal chase the title, while Mudryk looks short of fitness and confidence.

Potter's reputation will remain largely intact as many will believe he faced a unique set of circumstances, some would say the impossible job, although he will be wounded by a high-profile and short-lived failure in the biggest job of his career.

Make no mistake, this went very badly for Potter.

Boehly, meanwhile, will be under even more pressure to demonstrate that he really knows what it takes to make a successful Premier League club.

As proved by Potter's sacking, he is not shy of taking the big decisions - but he now needs to start getting them right.

Comments

Join the conversation

331 comments

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, at 23:33 2 Apr

    Chelsea signed a 60 million player a month ago that no one had ever heard of & added to an already bloated squad
    That definitely was not Potters decision
    Chelsea senior management made it impossible for potter to succeed & run his own team
    When he was allowed to do that at Brighton - he did a great job.
    Come to Leicester GP where your talents will be appreciated & have about one tenth the pressure

  • Comment posted by Philip Davies, at 23:28 2 Apr

    The demise of Chelsea is wholly attributable to Todd Boehley. He clearly doesn’t have a clue about football/‘soccer’. Given his total ignorance of the game he should have kept Marina Granovskaia on as CEO as well as most of the backroom staff at Chelsea who delivered every trophy possible. But no, he has displayed his arrogance and lack of ability to destroy CFC and poor old Potter. Shame on him.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, at 23:30 2 Apr

      Leanne replied:
      Every trophy possible?

      #93:20 #MCFC

  • Comment posted by Have My Say, at 23:52 2 Apr

    Awful club, no class

    • Reply posted by Mollier , today at 00:10

      Mollier replied:
      Awful comment, no clue, typical doughnut

  • Comment posted by conradk, at 23:38 2 Apr

    Chelsea are everything wrong with how a football is run. Throwing hundreds of millions of pounds away on mediocre players on eye watering contracts, throwing toys out of the pram when there isn’t an instant return, sack the manager, appoint new manager on eye watering contract.

    Aaaaand repeat ad infinitum.

    • Reply posted by Kev, at 23:41 2 Apr

      Kev replied:
      No team has won more trophies in the last 20 years. FACT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by xyz, at 23:34 2 Apr

    Brutal sacking? He was absolute garbage.. Tuchel was the brutal sacking

    • Reply posted by MakatiBlue, today at 00:20

      MakatiBlue replied:
      Spot on - well said

  • Comment posted by veryape76, at 23:13 2 Apr

    Chelsea are an awful club.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 02:01

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Good luck getting that money back for FFP.
      Going the way of Barcelona and Juventus.
      As for the players, only in it for the money. At least they have the obligatory tattoos, they'll look good on social media

  • Comment posted by Lions fan in The Great White North, at 23:46 2 Apr

    Chelsea senior management have no clue. The last couple of transfer windows have been laughable. Seems they bought anybody whose name was mentioned in the BBC’s gossip column. No plan. Madness. Getting their just desserts.

    • Reply posted by Mr_Zurkon, at 23:51 2 Apr

      Mr_Zurkon replied:
      Doing a Leeds

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 23:45 2 Apr

    Boehly is the definition of 'chaos'.
    He is a drunk at the wheel of Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 02:03

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Soon he'll be looking at Barcelona style 'financial levers'

  • Comment posted by kickabout, at 23:07 2 Apr

    The owners don’t deserve success.

    • Reply posted by BagelsRG8, at 23:33 2 Apr

      BagelsRG8 replied:
      Very true, a clueless American and a dodgy Arab

  • Comment posted by Ben84NZ, at 23:10 2 Apr

    Potter built that Brighton side over a number of seasons, so for Chelsea to sack him within one just shows how short sighted they are. Spurs couldnt make it happen over night with a top tier manager and I dont see Chelsea doing it in the next season either. Maybe different if Potter had stuck around.

    • Reply posted by Highway Star, today at 00:05

      Highway Star replied:
      Agreed. It's crazy. Managers are just being sacked on a whim - the 13th PL manager to be sacked this season, two thirds of all PL managers sacked in one season. It's ridiculous.

      And with all those players Chelsea bought in the transfer window, quick purchases reportedly not decided upon by Potter, well he never had the steering wheel did he. Only given 7 months and no long term planning.

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 00:01

    As I understand it, Nagelsmann was sacked because he wasn't shy of speaking some home truths to some of the super egos in his dressing room. Can't see that approach being any better received at Chelsea. I still can't believe they sacked Tuchel, but wasn't that orchestrated by some of the "senior players"?

    • Reply posted by wozatbedodger, today at 00:52

      wozatbedodger replied:
      Chelsea were becoming predictable under Tuchel anyway mate. Watching him tearing into his players and doing his nut in the technical area was a sign they weren’t responding to him and results leading up to his sacking weren’t great either.

  • Comment posted by Terry, at 23:16 2 Apr

    Sacking Tuchel to ensure got Potter was frankly ridiculous

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 02:04

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      And done the same for Nagelsmann

  • Comment posted by Mr May14, today at 00:06

    Nagelsmann being let go by Bayern 100% is behind this, Chelsea obviously sent people to talk with Nagelsmann to see if he would take the job before letting Potter go…. Utterly classless. Although its kind of hard to feel sorry for Potter, assuming some similar method was deployed when hiring him in the first place, that and the huge 8 figure payoff coming his way. Just my two cents though

    • Reply posted by superharpo, today at 01:18

      superharpo replied:
      Nothing classless about it.

      That's business.

      Potter couldn't find a way to get the team to score goals, so bye-bye to him.

  • Comment posted by Stulad, at 23:42 2 Apr

    I’m a firm believer it’s the infrastructure and ecosystem thy makes a club, not the manager.

    Brighton had and go from strength to strength no matter who is in charge.

    Chelsea in turmoil.

    • Reply posted by Steve 76, today at 03:45

      Steve 76 replied:
      The manager is important at Brighton but the key is that they recruit a manager who fits their particular style of play and can fit in seamlessly.

      It's the same with players.

      Man Uniteds American owners have struggled with this concept in the recent past too.

      They have appointed a string of managers who play different styles, each new manager is then lumped with players who don't fit.

  • Comment posted by WhackamoleExpert, today at 00:04

    Feel for him, felt he had a bad deal at Chelsea trying to integrate players that clearly weren’t his and not forgetting some of the injury issues they’ve had this season.

    Think the Leicester job will be the perfect fit for him though should he want it and Leicester want him. Best of luck GP.

    • Reply posted by superharpo, today at 01:54

      superharpo replied:
      "players that clearly weren’t his"

      What sort of childishness is this?

      This is big sports business - the players are not "his". He is paid to coach/manage the players that he is provided with and build a team from the squad. He is not entitled to pout and say "but these are not the players that I would have chosen".

  • Comment posted by ryder, today at 02:04

    How is it brutal ? You kept writing that he was under pressure and when it did happen you are shocked. Honestly Phil, you are part of the problem.

    • Reply posted by Rick Parfitt OBE, today at 04:26

      Rick Parfitt OBE replied:
      We knew from the off that Potter wouldn't cut it. If I were GP, I'd breathe a sigh of relief that it's all over.

  • Comment posted by peleid, today at 00:13

    Should never have left Brighton, said so at the time

  • Comment posted by ShirtsoffinFlorida, at 23:59 2 Apr

    Has Tolstoy been quoted yet ? "Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." It's just another club facing a profound crisis and this one won't be turned around any time soon. Enjoy the spectacle.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 04:22

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Boehly has taken Chelsea and turned them from a sports team to a soap opera. They are now an entertainment entity rather than a football team.

  • Comment posted by Mr_Zurkon, at 23:48 2 Apr

    For all the so called tactical nous, playing wing backs as centre backs just reeks of desperate amateurism

    • Reply posted by wozatbedodger, today at 00:54

      wozatbedodger replied:
      Shaw n Trippier have done it to good effect.

  • Comment posted by TheGMen, today at 02:42

    Firing Tuchel who was a proven Coach at the highest level was idiotic.
    By his own admission (Tuchel) was surprised & shocked.
    To compound the felony Boehley then gets rid of experienced & successful back room staff.
    He does this with zero knowledge (experience) of owning a Premier League Club.
    He then pays hugely inflated money on random players with no real strategy.
    Potter didn’t stand a chance

