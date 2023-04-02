Close menu
Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli0AC MilanAC Milan4

Napoli 0-4 AC Milan: Rafael Leao scores twice in surprise rout

Rafael Leao
Rafael Leao is the only player to score multiple goals in a Serie A game against Napoli this season

Champions elect Napoli suffered just a third Serie A defeat of the season as they were demolished by reigning champions AC Milan.

Luciano Spalletti's side remain 16 points clear of second-placed Lazio, with Milan moving up to third.

Rafael Leao scooped a wonderful opener over Alex Meret and Brahim Diaz scored Milan's second.

Leao added a fine solo effort and Alexis Saelemaekers slotted a fourth through Meret's legs.

Champions League quarter-finalists Napoli, who have been near-perfect all season, have now lost two of their last four Serie A games, having been beaten in just one of their first 24.

But they still just need to win five of their remaining 10 league games to ensure a first Serie A title since 1990.

This was their biggest defeat since losing 5-1 to Atalanta in 2007-08.

Milan are only going to be Italian champions for a few more weeks - and saved their best performance of the season for an opportune time.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jaeSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 81'minutes
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68LobotkaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forElmasat 68'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 68'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 68'minutes
  • 18SimeoneSubstituted forRaspadoriat 77'minutes
  • 77Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 91Ndombélé
  • 95Gollini

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 33KrunicBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 83'minutes
  • 8Tonali
  • 10DíazSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 57'minutes
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forBakayokoat 83'minutes
  • 17Rafael LeãoSubstituted forOrigiat 74'minutes
  • 9GiroudBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRebicat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Adli
  • 12Rebic
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Origi
  • 28Thiaw
  • 32Pobega
  • 40Vranckx
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere
Referee:
Antonio Rapuano

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home20
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 0, AC Milan 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 0, AC Milan 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tanguy Ndombélé.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

  5. Post update

    Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  7. Post update

    Juan Jesus (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Divock Origi (AC Milan).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charles De Ketelaere.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following a fast break.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Tiémoué Bakayoko replaces Ismaël Bennacer.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Charles De Ketelaere replaces Rade Krunic.

  13. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Juan Jesus.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Divock Origi.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Juan Jesus replaces Kim Min-Jae.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa with a through ball.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giacomo Raspadori replaces Giovanni Simeone.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hirving Lozano with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli28232364204471
2Lazio28167544192555
3AC Milan28156748361251
4Inter Milan281621047321550
5Roma28155838261250
6Atalanta28146847321548
7Juventus28185546222444
8Bologna28117103636040
9Fiorentina28117103331240
10Udinese2891183734338
11Torino27107102933-437
12Sassuolo27106113540-536
13Monza2897123239-734
14Empoli27610112436-1228
15Salernitana28610123248-1628
16Lecce2769122432-827
17Spezia28510132444-2025
18Hellas Verona2847172242-2019
19Sampdoria2836191647-3115
20Cremonese28110172352-2913
View full Italian Serie A table

