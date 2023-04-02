Match ends, Napoli 0, AC Milan 4.
Champions elect Napoli suffered just a third Serie A defeat of the season as they were demolished by reigning champions AC Milan.
Luciano Spalletti's side remain 16 points clear of second-placed Lazio, with Milan moving up to third.
Rafael Leao scooped a wonderful opener over Alex Meret and Brahim Diaz scored Milan's second.
Leao added a fine solo effort and Alexis Saelemaekers slotted a fourth through Meret's legs.
Champions League quarter-finalists Napoli, who have been near-perfect all season, have now lost two of their last four Serie A games, having been beaten in just one of their first 24.
But they still just need to win five of their remaining 10 league games to ensure a first Serie A title since 1990.
This was their biggest defeat since losing 5-1 to Atalanta in 2007-08.
Milan are only going to be Italian champions for a few more weeks - and saved their best performance of the season for an opportune time.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim Min-jaeSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 81'minutes
- 6Mário Rui
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68LobotkaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forElmasat 68'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 68'minutes
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 68'minutes
- 18SimeoneSubstituted forRaspadoriat 77'minutes
- 77Kvaratskhelia
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 11Lozano
- 12Marfella
- 23Zerbin
- 31Zedadka
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- 91Ndombélé
- 95Gollini
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 24Kjaer
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 33KrunicBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 83'minutes
- 8Tonali
- 10DíazSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 57'minutes
- 4BennacerSubstituted forBakayokoat 83'minutes
- 17Rafael LeãoSubstituted forOrigiat 74'minutes
- 9GiroudBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRebicat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Adli
- 12Rebic
- 14Bakayoko
- 25Florenzi
- 27Origi
- 28Thiaw
- 32Pobega
- 40Vranckx
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
- 90De Ketelaere
- Referee:
- Antonio Rapuano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 0, AC Milan 4.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tanguy Ndombélé.
Post update
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Post update
Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Post update
Juan Jesus (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Divock Origi (AC Milan).
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charles De Ketelaere.
Post update
Attempt missed. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Tiémoué Bakayoko replaces Ismaël Bennacer.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Charles De Ketelaere replaces Rade Krunic.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Juan Jesus.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Divock Origi.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Juan Jesus replaces Kim Min-Jae.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Giacomo Raspadori replaces Giovanni Simeone.
Post update
Attempt missed. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hirving Lozano with a cross.