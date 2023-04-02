Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle are just 11 games from a first Champions League campaign since the days of Bobby Robson

Newcastle are still living the dream as they beat Manchester United to boost their Champions League qualification hopes - and it was extra sweet for Dan Burn, who is dreaming more than most.

The defender, a born-and-bred Newcastle fan, was just three when Manchester United edged the Magpies to the Premier League title in 1995-96.

Then in February the same team denied them the chance to win a first trophy in 54 years in the Carabao Cup final.

Burn, who rejoined Newcastle in 2022, 18 years after being released from the club's academy, played all 90 minutes of that Wembley heartbreak.

But on Sunday in front of a buoyant St James' Park his side deservedly beat Manchester United 2-0 to move above the Red Devils in the Premier League table.

Goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson took Newcastle up to third, above their opponents on goal difference, and 11 games away from a first Champions League campaign since 2003-04.

"It's really special," Burn told Sky Sports. "For a long time we've always disliked Man Utd as Newcastle fans. We owed them one this season. It was good to get a win today.

"[We were] desperate [to beat them]. Over the seasons we've always wanted to beat Man Utd."

Wilson, who came off the bench to wrap up the win late on, said: "It [the cup final] left a sour taste in our mouth. We had to put it right in front of our fans."

Newcastle have won their past three games after a run of two draws and three defeats had threatened to derail their campaign.

Wilson told BBC Sport: "Now we're starting to find a bit of momentum. There are some big games coming up. It's about being consistent.

"There's still a very long way to go. There will be a lot of twists and turns until the end of the season. Today we gave ourselves the best opportunity to get third and progress up the table."

'A lot of games to come'

As he has done all season, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe - who was appointed by the club's Saudi owners in 2021 - has tried to keep his team grounded.

Howe, who has never played or managed in European competition, is close to guiding the Magpies to a first European campaign since 2012-13.

But the unique nature of this season - with a winter World Cup break - means Newcastle still have 29% of their league campaign to play despite this being the penultimate month.

"There are still a lot of games to come even though it is April," Howe told BBC Sport. "We have three games in six days this coming week so we know we really have to focus on Wednesday.

"It was an important win and mostly it was a really good performance from the players. It was really high-energy, high-quality and a lot of chances created.

"We kept knocking on the door. [It was a] tribute to our fitness levels today. In my opinion, we got stronger in the game, even though we were giving so much to it. Our substitutes made a big difference too."

'Newcastle on a mission'

Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle watched the game for BBC Radio 5 Live and was impressed by his old club.

"Newcastle have been cheered on by a very passionate crowd and they deserved to win," he said.

"Losing a cup final hurts but they've turned up, worked their socks off and said 'we're not being beaten today'.

"Newcastle were excellent. We've seen a glimpse this season of what it would be like, should Champions League football return here.

"Newcastle have got the momentum and the fans, so they have it all going on. It's an advantage to Newcastle because Manchester United have eyes on other competitions too.

"The attitude in this Newcastle squad shows they're on a mission."

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given said on Sky Sports: "It's a massive result. It is a special day for these fans - hopefully they can get the job done

"I'm sure revenge was part of the team talk. These are special times for them. Eddie Howe deserves such credit."