Plymouth Argyle's players were inconsolable at the final whistle

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says there should be "no negativity" around his team despite a record loss in the Papa Johns Trophy final.

The 4-0 defeat by Bolton at Wembley was the biggest winning margin in a final in the competition's history.

But Argyle remain level on points with League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday with a game in hand.

"There should be no negativity around our team this season, none whatsoever," Schumacher told BBC Sport.

"We're playing so well and were overperforming, if you like, from what we should be doing,

"Personally it's my first full season as a manager and days like this is where you learn a lot about yourself - you learn a lot about your team.

"I've always been a strong character, I can take criticism right on the chin, it doesn't faze me, I'll carry on doing what I believe is the right thing to do.

"I've also have had a lot of praise this season and a lot of plaudits, so it's one of them where you can't just deal with the adulation, you've got to take the criticism, and I'm going to do that.

"It's part of my career, my first cup final and my first full season as a manager, hopefully it won't be my last."

Getting to the final a 'brilliant achievement'

With eight games left this season, Argyle are still in the hunt for a fifth third-tier title, emulating the feat last achieved under Paul Sturrock in 2004.

Should they go up, it would be the culmination of owner Simon Hallett's dream to turn the Pilgrims - who were in administration 13 years go - into a sustainable Championship club.

"Before we left the hotel this afternoon I said to the players that no matter the outcome today, they should go back to the hotel with their heads held high," added Schumacher.

"It's a brilliant achievement to get to a final of this competition, we're second in the league on goal difference with it all to play for.

"Even if we'd have won the game we still have to have that determined look in our eyes that our season's not over.

"Every other time this season that we've had a bad result we've had a reaction from the players - the players' character is brilliant.

"Today we just didn't have enough, we didn't play well enough and got beat by the better team, so we have to take that on the chin and get ready to go again on Friday."