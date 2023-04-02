Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff City's Eliza Collie scored twice in their win over Cardiff Met.

Champions Cardiff City maintained their unbeaten record in the Genero Adran Premier with a 2-0 win at neighbours Cardiff Met.

Eliza Collie scored twice in the second half for City, who have been refused a Tier 1 licence for next season.

They have 10 days to submit an appeal, as do Swansea City, who lost 2-1 at The New Saints.

Pontypridd secured top spot in the Adran Premier Plate Section courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Barry Town.

Barry, without a league win since October, went ahead through Sophie Norman, but Alison Witts levelled for Ponty with a quarter of an hour remaining to secure the point they needed.

Also in the bottom half, Aberystwyth Town secured a fourth successive league victory with a 3-0 home win over Abergavenny.

Abergavenny's relegation had already been confirmed after a Football Association of Wales appeals panel dismissed an appeal against a six-point deduction.