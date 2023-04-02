Close menu

Genero Adran Premier: Champions Cardiff City win again

Cardiff City's Eliza Collie celebrates a goal
Cardiff City's Eliza Collie scored twice in their win over Cardiff Met.

Champions Cardiff City maintained their unbeaten record in the Genero Adran Premier with a 2-0 win at neighbours Cardiff Met.

Eliza Collie scored twice in the second half for City, who have been refused a Tier 1 licence for next season.

They have 10 days to submit an appeal, as do Swansea City, who lost 2-1 at The New Saints.

Pontypridd secured top spot in the Adran Premier Plate Section courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Barry Town.

Barry, without a league win since October, went ahead through Sophie Norman, but Alison Witts levelled for Ponty with a quarter of an hour remaining to secure the point they needed.

Also in the bottom half, Aberystwyth Town secured a fourth successive league victory with a 3-0 home win over Abergavenny.

Abergavenny's relegation had already been confirmed after a Football Association of Wales appeals panel dismissed an appeal against a six-point deduction.

