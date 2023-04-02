Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in the first half for the first time in his Real Madrid career

Karim Benzema scored a first-half hat-trick in the space of seven minutes as Real Madrid hammered Real Valladolid.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are 12 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Rodrygo slotted Madrid's opener into the bottom corner from Marco Asensio's ball before Benzema headed in Vinicius Jr's excellent cross.

The Frenchman curled in his second from another Vinicius pass and then scored a close-range overhead kick - with Asensio and Lucas Vazquez also netting.

That was the fastest Madrid hat-trick in a La Liga game since Fernando Hierro's three goals in six minutes in a 7-0 win over Espanyol in April 1992.

Rodrygo, who set up Benzema's third goal and Asensio's strike, had another finish ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for a Vinicius handball and struck the woodwork too.

Valladolid, who are just one point above the relegation zone, hit the post in each half through Roque Mesa and Kike Perez.

It was a morale-boosting win for Madrid, who are practically out of the title race, but face Barca on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg.

Boss Ancelotti was able to bring off key players including Benzema and Vinicius and introduce some players who have barely played recently including Eden Hazard.

The Belgian, making his first La Liga appearance since September, set up Vazquez's injury-time goal.