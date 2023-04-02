Match ends, Real Madrid 6, Real Valladolid 0.
Karim Benzema scored a first-half hat-trick in the space of seven minutes as Real Madrid hammered Real Valladolid.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are 12 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.
Rodrygo slotted Madrid's opener into the bottom corner from Marco Asensio's ball before Benzema headed in Vinicius Jr's excellent cross.
The Frenchman curled in his second from another Vinicius pass and then scored a close-range overhead kick - with Asensio and Lucas Vazquez also netting.
That was the fastest Madrid hat-trick in a La Liga game since Fernando Hierro's three goals in six minutes in a 7-0 win over Espanyol in April 1992.
Rodrygo, who set up Benzema's third goal and Asensio's strike, had another finish ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for a Vinicius handball and struck the woodwork too.
Valladolid, who are just one point above the relegation zone, hit the post in each half through Roque Mesa and Kike Perez.
It was a morale-boosting win for Madrid, who are practically out of the title race, but face Barca on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg.
Boss Ancelotti was able to bring off key players including Benzema and Vinicius and introduce some players who have barely played recently including Eden Hazard.
The Belgian, making his first La Liga appearance since September, set up Vazquez's injury-time goal.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 3Militão
- 4AlabaSubstituted forVallejoat 69'minutes
- 12Camavinga
- 8Kroos
- 18Tchouaméni
- 11Asensio
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forOdriozolaat 82'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forCeballosat 69'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forE Hazardat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal Ramos
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Odriozola
- 19Ceballos
- 26López Andúgar
- 39Rodríguez
Real Valladolid
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Asenjo
- 27FresnedaBooked at 64mins
- 24Fernández
- 15El Yamiq
- 2PérezSubstituted forPérez Muñozat 45'minutes
- 17MesaSubstituted forPlanoat 45'minutes
- 20HonglaSubstituted forAguadoat 45'minutes
- 8Rodríguez Jiménez
- 39RosaSubstituted forTorresat 61'minutes
- 11PlataSubstituted forAmallahat 70'minutes
- 7León
Substitutes
- 1Masip
- 4Pérez Muñoz
- 6Aguado
- 9Amallah
- 10Plano
- 18Escudero
- 19Kenedy
- 21Sánchez
- 25Larin
- 32Torres
- Referee:
- Juan Luis Pulido Santana
- Attendance:
- 59,400
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home29
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home17
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 6, Real Valladolid 0.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 6, Real Valladolid 0. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Selim Amallah (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Ceballos with a cross.
Post update
Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by David Torres (Real Valladolid).
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Post update
Hand ball by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Post update
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Torres (Real Valladolid).