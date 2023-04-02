Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid6Real ValladolidReal Valladolid0

Real Madrid 6-0 Real Valladolid: Karim Benzema scores first-half hat-trick in big win

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in the first half for the first time in his Real Madrid career

Karim Benzema scored a first-half hat-trick in the space of seven minutes as Real Madrid hammered Real Valladolid.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are 12 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Rodrygo slotted Madrid's opener into the bottom corner from Marco Asensio's ball before Benzema headed in Vinicius Jr's excellent cross.

The Frenchman curled in his second from another Vinicius pass and then scored a close-range overhead kick - with Asensio and Lucas Vazquez also netting.

That was the fastest Madrid hat-trick in a La Liga game since Fernando Hierro's three goals in six minutes in a 7-0 win over Espanyol in April 1992.

Rodrygo, who set up Benzema's third goal and Asensio's strike, had another finish ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for a Vinicius handball and struck the woodwork too.

Valladolid, who are just one point above the relegation zone, hit the post in each half through Roque Mesa and Kike Perez.

It was a morale-boosting win for Madrid, who are practically out of the title race, but face Barca on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg.

Boss Ancelotti was able to bring off key players including Benzema and Vinicius and introduce some players who have barely played recently including Eden Hazard.

The Belgian, making his first La Liga appearance since September, set up Vazquez's injury-time goal.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 4AlabaSubstituted forVallejoat 69'minutes
  • 12Camavinga
  • 8Kroos
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 11Asensio
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forOdriozolaat 82'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forCeballosat 69'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forE Hazardat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal Ramos
  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Odriozola
  • 19Ceballos
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 39Rodríguez

Real Valladolid

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Asenjo
  • 27FresnedaBooked at 64mins
  • 24Fernández
  • 15El Yamiq
  • 2PérezSubstituted forPérez Muñozat 45'minutes
  • 17MesaSubstituted forPlanoat 45'minutes
  • 20HonglaSubstituted forAguadoat 45'minutes
  • 8Rodríguez Jiménez
  • 39RosaSubstituted forTorresat 61'minutes
  • 11PlataSubstituted forAmallahat 70'minutes
  • 7León

Substitutes

  • 1Masip
  • 4Pérez Muñoz
  • 6Aguado
  • 9Amallah
  • 10Plano
  • 18Escudero
  • 19Kenedy
  • 21Sánchez
  • 25Larin
  • 32Torres
Referee:
Juan Luis Pulido Santana
Attendance:
59,400

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamReal Valladolid
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home29
Away12
Shots on Target
Home17
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 6, Real Valladolid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 6, Real Valladolid 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 6, Real Valladolid 0. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Selim Amallah (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Ceballos with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by David Torres (Real Valladolid).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.

  19. Post update

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by David Torres (Real Valladolid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2723225394471
2Real Madrid27185457213659
3Atl Madrid26156542192351
4Real Sociedad27147635241149
5Real Betis2613673426845
6Villarreal2712693224842
7Ath Bilbao27107103628837
8Rayo Vallecano269983130136
9Osasuna2798102227-535
10Celta Vigo2798103437-335
11Girona2797114242034
12Mallorca2796122227-533
13Sevilla2787123142-1131
14Getafe2779112734-730
15Cádiz27610112140-1928
16Real Valladolid2784152044-2428
17Espanyol2769123344-1127
18Almería2776143247-1527
19Valencia2675142831-326
20Elche2727181955-3613
View full Spanish La Liga table

