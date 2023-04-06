Everton are still winless on the road in four attempts under Sean Dyche but, after drawing their past two away games, could they boost their survival hopes with a rare victory at Manchester United on Saturday?

Old Trafford is not exactly a happy ground for the Toffees. Their last win there was in December 2013, when Bryan Oviedo scored the winner, and their only other victory there in the Premier League era came in August 1992 when Peter Beardsley, Robert Warzycha and Mo Johnston were on target in a stunning 3-0 victory. external-link

"I do think Everton have turned a corner under Dyche," said BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton. "They are fighting for everything, as they showed against Tottenham on Monday, but their away record is still pretty poor."

Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's fixtures, he is up against Joelah and Keke, the award winning presenters of 1Xtra's Throwback Party.

Joelah is a Liverpool fan and Keke supports Manchester United - in both cases because of sibling influence.

"Basically, I didn't really have a choice," Keke told BBC Sport. "I am the youngest of four and I have got two brothers who are United fans. My nephew is a Chelsea fan and I think from when he started to support them, my big brother decided he could not have anyone else letting the side down.

"This was during the golden era of David Beckham and then Cristiano Ronaldo so it wasn't a bad time to start supporting them, but I do feel like I am that typical Londoner who supports United - I'm not really an ardent fan and, if I'd had a choice, I would have gone local with Crystal Palace!

"Those two players stand out for obvious reasons and I did have a seven on the back of my United shirt - both of them wore that number. But again, my brother bought it for me. When I think about my favourite players, I gravitate more towards Paul Scholes or Wayne Rooney. They both probably had anger issues judging from what I remember about their tackling, but they both scored some ridiculous goals."

Joelah also has her big brother to thank for her becoming a Liverpool fan.

"I was exactly the same - he bought me my first Liverpool shirt, the green and white away one," she explained. "I still have it now and I still love it - so the indoctrination clearly worked!"

Joelah hosted Lionesses Live for the Football Association last summer, and her access to the team gave her a unique insight into England's triumph at the women's European Championship.

"Honestly, it was one of the greatest experiences of my life," she told BBC Sport. "I had so much fun with the players and really genuinely felt like I was part of the team.

"To witness them then just smash the whole tournament and go on to win it, was just incredible - and so was knowing that they are not just amazing footballers but great people and personalities as well."

England's triumph and the rise of women's football also captured Keke's imagination and she can't wait to see how England get on at the World Cup in July and August.

"Just as a female, whether you are into football or not, what they did was amazing for women's sport across the board," Keke said. "It was brilliant to see them changing the narrative and going on to win the Euros after the men did great but could not quite get over the line.

"The whole country was roaring for England in the men's Euros the previous year [when they reached the final] but then there was exactly the same enthusiasm when the women were on their way to winning it.

"It was really inspiring to see the big billboards around London about the Lionesses. I really loved that, and it shows how much has changed.

"But that was just the start, really. Women's football is only going to get bigger and better form here, starting with the World Cup. I just really hope we can smash that one too."

Premier League - week 30 When? Result Sutton Joelah Keke SATURDAY, 8 APRIL Man Utd v Everton x-x 2-1 1-2 3-1 Aston Villa v Nott'm Forest x-x 2-0 1-1 2-0 Brentford v Newcastle x-x 1-2 2-1 0-1 Fulham v West Ham x-x 1-1 1-0 0-1 Leicester v Bournemouth x-x 2-1 3-4 2-3 Tottenham v Brighton x-x 1-2 1-3 0-2 Wolves v Chelsea x-x 1-1 1-0 2-1 Southampton v Man City x-x 0-3 0-3 0-4 SUNDAY, 9 APRIL Leeds v Crystal Palace x-x 1-0 1-2 0-1 Liverpool v Arsenal x-x 1-3 2-1 2-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

SATURDAY, 8 APRIL

Man Utd v Everton (12:30 BST)

Manchester United are anything but free-flowing at the moment but they still found a way of beating Brentford on Wednesday.

United are in a decent position to make the top four with Tottenham hitting the buffers a bit, but it is important they keep pushing on, especially at home.

Everton will not make it easy for them and, since Dyche took charge at the end of January, they carry more of a threat now, especially from set-plays - but I still see United edging this.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Joelah: Obviously you are going to say United are going to win?

Keke: I don't know... sometimes I feel like we are unpredictable!

Joelah: You are 100% unpredictable!

Keke's prediction: Yes but I think we are going to do it. The pressure will be on because we're not in great form, but Marcus Rashford will do his thing and get a couple of goals. 3-1

Joelah's prediction: No... I am going to go with Everton! 1-2

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

I've spoken a lot already this season about Nottingham Forest's poor away form, and this does not strike me as a game where they will change that, or end their two-month wait for a win anywhere.

Aston Villa are absolutely flying at the moment under Unai Emery. I can see them creating plenty of chances and Ollie Watkins should make the most of any opportunities that come his way.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Joelah's prediction: I interviewed Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis for MOTDx and I know they aren't doing too well at the moment. I am going to sit on the fence here though! 1-1

Keke's prediction: There's got to be winners and losers! Sorry Joelah, but I am backing Villa. 2-0

Brentford v Newcastle

It is four wins in a row now for Newcastle, who have found their form at the ideal time.

I'm a fan of Eddie Howe's brand of football because he plays on the front foot and takes the game to the opposition, whoever they are, and their results are a reward for that.

Brentford do not lose many games full stop, especially at home, and they have never been beaten back-to-back this season, which makes me think we will see a reaction from them here after Wednesday's defeat at Old Trafford.

The obvious result to go for here is a draw but I am backing Newcastle to maintain their momentum. The competition for the main striker's role between Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak is spurring both of them on, which is a brilliant situation for Howe to have.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Keke: Newcastle are doing really well. Surely they are going to win this?

Joelah's prediction: I am rooting for Brentford actually. 2-1

Keke's prediction: Well I am going for Newcastle, just by one goal though. 0-1

Fulham v West Ham

This is difficult to call because we don't know where Fulham will go from here.

They have lost three games in a row in the league, are one of the few top-flight teams who don't really have much to play for, and they are also going to be without their top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic for the next few weeks because of his long ban.

West Ham's away results have been poor all season - along with Forest, they have the joint-worst record on the road of one win and three draws from 13 games so far, and their game in hand is at Manchester City, which is hardly going to help them much.

So this feels enormous for them, particularly because they are one of four teams on 27 points. At the moment, the Hammers' goal difference is better than the teams below them but losing heavily to Newcastle took a big chunk out of that, and obviously City could do even more damage.

David Moyes' side really need to get something here, after the manner of that defeat by the Magpies, but I am not convinced they will manage a win.

Fulham capitulated against Bournemouth last weekend, so they need a reaction in front of their own fans, to show their season is not going to just drift from here.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Keke's prediction: This is going to be close. I want to say Fulham but I do have a weird soft spot for West Ham. 0-1

Joelah's prediction: I know what you mean but I am going to go with Fulham because they are down the road from my house! 1-0

Leicester v Bournemouth

I honestly don't know what to expect here.

I cannot really believe Leicester are in this position, second-bottom and managerless after sacking Brendan Rodgers last weekend.

It seems staggering that they have not replaced Rodgers yet, although I know Rafa Benitez is being heavily linked and there could be someone in place by the weekend.

The Foxes should not be in this mess, but they are... and now they have to get themselves out of it, starting here. I see this as a must-win game for them.

Bournemouth have been down there all season but they are showing a bit of steel, something Leicester do not seem to have - they have not kept a clean sheet since before the World Cup.

I have gone against the Cherries with my predictions all season but I've been so impressed with the way they fight on and continue to give themselves a chance of staying up.

I am going for a Leicester win here, because they are at home, they have more quality and surely it has to come up trumps for them at some point - but I won't be surprised if Gary O'Neil's side prove me wrong again.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Joelah's prediction: I really want to see how we both get on with these scores - we are not agreeing about many! This is going to be good - when two teams are both doing badly, things can get really explosive! 3-4

Keke's prediction: I am actually going to agree with Joelah on this one. Leicester's morale must be really low with the run they are on. 2-3

Tottenham v Brighton

Brighton will take the game to Tottenham and I always think that helps Spurs, who definitely need some help after what happened at Goodison Park on Monday.

Tottenham were so disappointing in that game - they had an extra man for half an hour against a team near the bottom of the table, but Everton still dominated them.

Spurs looked so short of confidence and also lacked a plan. I've got to say the part Harry Kane played in Abdoulaye Doucoure's red card was an absolute joke too.

Doucoure should have been sent off but to see the England captain going to the ground the way he did in that incident was absolutely embarrassing for him. Kane went down holding his face as if he had taken a left hook from Mike Tyson and the actual contact was nothing like that at all.

It was really poor, so hopefully Harry will stay on his feet this weekend.

I keep on backing Brighton so I am not going to change now, but I do think this game will be quite open and one thing Spurs do well is hit teams on the counter-attack. The Seagulls will have to be careful.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Keke's prediction: I like seeing Brighton doing well - I went to university in Sussex and I remember when they got into the Premier League. I was graduating that year, and it was just amazing. 0-2

Joelah's prediction: Well, I don't like Tottenham very much, so I am going for Brighton too! 1-3

Wolves v Chelsea

What a strange decision by Chelsea to bring back Frank Lampard, who was sacked by the club in January 2021, as manager until the end of the season.

As I have said many times about some of the Blues' decisions in recent months, it feels like they are making it up as they go along.

Good luck to Frank, who had a difficult time at Everton before leaving at the start of this year. I actually thought he did pretty well in his first spell at Chelsea but it seems so odd to go back to him now.

What happens if they do well under him in the Champions League and in their remaining league games? In many ways, this has complicated things.

Who knows which way Lampard will go in terms of team selection in this games, or even what formation he will use?

Because of that, it's hard to make a prediction here, other than that I can't see there being many goals.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Keke's prediction: I'm going with Wolves - my mum is from Wolverhampton, you see. 2-1

Joelah's prediction: I am going to back Wolves too. This game is saying 1-0 to me!

Southampton v Man City (17:30 BST)

Everyone seems to be saying this is a definite three points for Manchester City but I am sure Pep Guardiola has not forgotten what happened the last time his side went to St Mary's Stadium - in January, when they lost in the Carabao Cup.

I was there for that game, and City just did not turn up at all.

This time? Well, Erling Haaland could be fit again and I think everyone who plays Fantasy Football is wondering about that.

Julian Alvarez probably deserves to keep his place after his performance in City's win over Liverpool but I am not sure Pep will play both of them together.

The big difference to January though, is that City know they can't slip up.

If they do, they are quite not handing Arsenal the title, but the Gunners would be in a very strong position.

Saints will be up for the scrap but City might have a point to prove after what happened here last time. I am expecting them to show their class and they should win comfortably.

Sutton's prediction: 0-3

Joelah: You know I want to say City will lose... and Southampton beat them in January - so Saints to win 1-0!

Keke's prediction: City are still going to win, no doubt about it. 0-4

Joelah's prediction: Yeah I think they are... so, no, no, I am not saying Southampton will win! 0-3

SUNDAY

Leeds v Crystal Palace (14:00 BST)

Palace not only got a good result in Roy Hodgson's first game back in charge, they played really well too. The only downside from that win over Leicester is that they lost Wilfried Zaha for a few weeks with injury.

I am going with Leeds here, though, and I even think they will keep a clean sheet.

Leeds have taken seven points from the past nine available at Elland Road and the home crowd always helps but, more importantly, they have started scoring again too.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Keke's prediction: I've got to go with Palace. 0-1

Joelah's prediction: Agreed - but there will be more goals. 1-2

Liverpool v Arsenal (16:30 BST)

Chelsea were the better team when they drew with Liverpool on Tuesday. I know the Reds made a lot of changes at Stamford Bridge, but if they were resting players before this game, I don't think it will make much difference.

I think Liverpool's top-four hopes are over now, and everyone is looking ahead to the summer, when a major overhaul of their squad is needed.

I just don't see a switch being flicked with their current group where, all of a sudden, they respond next season - their problems have gone on for too long. I have to hold my hands up and admit I got it wrong a lot with my predictions for Liverpool this season because I kept thinking they had turned a corner - and they haven't done.

There is not a lot wrong with their forward line but their defence is just not good enough and I am amazed Jurgen Klopp's side kept a clean sheet against Chelsea. They won't keep Arsenal out on Sunday, though. There is absolutely no chance of that.

The way Arsenal are playing, I am expecting them to turn up at Anfield, play with a swagger, and cut right through Liverpool.

The Gunners have not won there since September 2012, when Mikel Arteta was playing for them, and in the past this might have been a trip they feared. Not any more.

Sutton's prediction: 1-3

Joelah's prediction: I've not been looking forward to this one, because we're not playing well and Arsenal are doing... a bit better. I could never say they are going to beat us though. 2-1

Keke's prediction: Oh, I am going to say 3-2.... to Arsenal. I watched them on All or Nothing and you can see why they are successful. 2-3

Chris Sutton, Joelah and Keke were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Sutton do last time?

From the midweek Premier League fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sutton got four correct results from six matches, with no exact scores, giving him a total of 40 points.

His guest, A Town Called Malice star Jack Rowan, got five correct results, including two exact scores, giving him 110 points.

Four of the midweek games were rearranged from week seven, and Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce continued to rack up an astonishing score as that set of fixtures were completed. Bruce was spot on with the scorelines as well as the results of the games won by Brighton, Aston Villa and Leeds, adding another 120 points to his total. He ended up with eight correct results out of 10, including five exact scores, meaning he beat Sutton 230-60 and moves top of the guest leaderboard.

Liverpool's draw with Chelsea completed week eight and saw Editors bassist Russell Leetch pick up 10 points to seal an 80-50 win. Leetch went for a 2-2 draw while Sutton went with a 1-0 Blues win. The game finished 0-0.

Manchester United's 1-0 win over Brentford was originally scheduled for week 24, when Those Damn Crows drummer Ronnie Huxford went for a 3-0 United victory so, like Sutton, he gets 10 points added to his tally. With one game from that set of fixtures remaining, Newcastle versus Brighton, Sutton leads 80-60. Huxford has predicted a 4-1 Magpies win.

Guest leaderboard Ben Bruce of Asking Alexandria 230 Gaz Coombes 120 Ali Bruce-Ball, Modernlove drummer Cian McCluskey, Jack Rowan 110 Liam Fray of The Courteeners 100 Editors bassist Russell Leetch 80 Ian Broudie, GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Corey Deshon, Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno, Aaron Moorhead, Phoenix singer Thomas Mars 70 Chris Sutton (average after 29 weeks) 69 AntsLive, Ronnie Huxford from Those Damn Crows, Ross MacDonald from The 1975, Ryan Porteous 60 Justin Benson, Al Greenwood from Sports Team, Dapz on the Map, Chesney Hawkes, Maulo 50 Blake Bowman, Tom from Dry Cleaning 40 Jessica McHale, Olivia Chomczuk, Casper van Dien, Black Honey guitarist Chris Ostler, DMAS'S frontman Tommy O'Dell, Oli Shasha from FEET, Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani 30 Juice Menace, DJ Schak, Patrick Whelan 20

Total scores after week 29 Chris Sutton 2,010 Guests 1,910

Sutton v guests P29 W17 D2 L10

How did you get on in midweek?

A faultless performance from you lot, with six correct predictions out of six. The closest call came in Chelsea versus Liverpool, where 37% of you went for a Reds win but 39% were right about the draw.

You vs Chris & the guests - midweek games Position Correct results 1. You 6/6 2. Jack 5/6 3. Chris 4/6

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.