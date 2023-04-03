Leah Galton scored twice in Manchester United's 4-0 win over Brighton on Saturday

Manchester United forward Leah Galton says she remains content without international football despite her club form sparking England's interest.

Galton, 28, asked not to be selected for England in 2019 and has no intention of making herself available before this summer's World Cup.

She has three assists and eight goals in 15 Women's Super League appearances this season.

"Right now it's hard. I'm really getting my balance right," said Galton.

"I'm not going away and travelling on international camps so I have time off and time to be a normal person in a sense. I can go away with my family and have overnight stays with them.

"That's where I'm getting the balance right. It worries me a little bit that if I change that, I wouldn't have that balance.

"It's always nice to hear England are asking where my head is at because you can see the talents of those players and to be compared to that is nice. But I'm so happy right now doing what I'm doing."

Uncapped Galton was selected for England's friendlies against Germany and the Czech Republic in 2019 - just a year after she took time out from football following a spell with Bayern Munich.

Casey Stoney, her United manager at the time, said Galton was "just starting to fall back in love" with football.

Since then, her form has continued to impress at United and she has been a key player this season, helping them to an FA Cup semi-final, while they also sit top of the Women's Super League.

Galton, who scored twice in Saturday's WSL win over Brighton, says it is still "hard" for people to understand her decision not to play for England.

"I think if they can't understand it, then that's on them," added Galton.

"I just want people to be able to see it from my point of view and I'll happily talk about it because it doesn't bother me. I know some people still think: 'What's she doing? Why is she turning down this?'

"Until they're in this situation, playing every day and are in this line of work, I don't think they would ever understand."

Galton's club-mates Mary Earps, Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris won Euro 2022 with England and will be hoping to go to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

"The girls are unbelievable. I train with a few of them every day so I can see that. I fully back them and I'm really excited to watch them this summer - and I think they'll do really well," Galton added.

'I love proving people wrong'

Leah Galton scored in a 2-1 win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this year

United are seeking to win their first WSL title this year and are in the thick of a four-way battle at the top of the table.

A Manchester derby on 21 May - the penultimate weekend of the season - could prove to be decisive in United's title hopes.

But Galton says she "really enjoys" the big moments and "proving people wrong" as United hope to upset the traditional 'big three' in the WSL.

"Playing at the big stadiums is where I've felt I've played my best," added Galton. "I've really enjoyed showing everyone how good we are as a team.

"I've never been in the Champions League before so I want to get there and showcase myself to the world. I want to play against teams we've never played before and see how we compete.

"I love proving people wrong; it's the best feeling ever. Yes, there is pressure, but we haven't done it before so there's not pressure to regain the title."

Galton believes the difference in United this season is a belief they can win silverware.

"Even if we drop points or concede, we still have belief that we're going to bring the game back," added Galton.

"It's that feeling you can see in the team this time. It's not just saying it, you can actually feel it - so you can definitely believe it."