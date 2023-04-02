Close menu

Brendan Rodgers: Leicester City sacking is a dramatic fall from grace for manager and club

By Phil McNultyBBC Sport

Leicester City former manager Brendan Rodgers
Leicester's defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday proved the final straw as Brendan Rodgers was sacked

The departure of Brendan Rodgers from Leicester City is the culmination of a dramatic fall from grace for both club and manager - with the fear of falling even further the catalyst behind the move.

Rodgers arrived at the Foxes in February 2019 after winning all seven domestic trophies available to him during a successful tenure at Celtic, leaving the adoration he enjoyed at Parkhead to succeed Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium.

For a time, 50-year-old Rodgers enhanced a reputation as one of the most progressive coaches in the game as Leicester produced the attacking football that was his trademark - the high point being the club's first FA Cup victory when Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at Wembley in May 2021.

It assured Rodgers of his place in Leicester history, but Saturday's last-minute defeat at Crystal Palace - now under the guidance of returning veteran Roy Hodgson - was the final straw for owners who saw the spectre of relegation come into even sharper view and could not wait any longer for Rodgers to show signs of inspiring a revival.

Leicester are in the bottom three after six league games without a win, that fear of the drop forcing the board to act in the manner of fellow strugglers Everton, Leeds United and Southampton by wielding the axe.

Rodgers deserves credit for his FA Cup success but his time at Leicester will also be defined by two devastating final days of Premier League seasons that shaped his and the club's ability to enjoy further success.

On the surface, finishing fifth in both 2019-20 and 2020-21 represented fine achievements but the fact Leicester missed out on Champions League football on the final day both times as they lost 2-0 to Manchester United then 4-2 to Tottenham meant bitter disappointment.

The FA Cup win rightly allowed the 2021 season to be painted in a glorious light - was the club's first FA Cup not better as tangible success than finishing fourth in the league?

However, it could also be suggested with some justification the loss to Spurs the following week was the beginning of the end for Rodgers and Leicester City as operators in the upper echelons, a time which also saw that magnificent against-the-odds title win in 2015-16.

These were savage blows because Leicester not only lost out on the profile of Champions League football but also the riches that came with it, the club's owners and chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha subsequently pulling in the purse strings to ensure they did not fall foul of Financial Fair Play rules.

Leicester reached the semi-finals of the inaugural Europa Conference League last season but they faded amid inconsistency in the league, finishing eighth.

The decline has continued this season, with Rodgers unable to revamp his squad, influential title-winning keeper Kasper Schmeichel leaving for Nice and time finally catching up with talismanic 36-year-old striker Jamie Vardy.

There were question marks over the club's recruitment under Rodgers, although they suffered a blow in the summer when one his biggest successes - Wesley Fofana, signed from St. Etienne for £36.5m in October 2020 - moved to Chelsea for an initial £70m fee on the final day of the transfer window after missing much of the previous season with a broken leg.

Leicester's squad was clearly in need of hefty renewal but they did not sign an outfield player until the final day of the summer transfer window.

Harry Souttar, Victor Kristiansen and Tete came in at a cost of £30m in January but Rodgers could not fashion a consistent upturn and the graph has only been heading in one direction lately.

There was also a belief that Rodgers should have been getting more out of a squad still laced with quality in the shape of players such as James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes. He was also unable to solve long-running defensive flaws that saw cheap goals conceded on an infuriatingly regular basis.

Impressive wins at Aston Villa and at home to Spurs, 4-2 and 4-1 respectively, hinted at improvement but they were false dawns and the FA Cup fifth-round loss at home to Championship side Blackburn Rovers was damaging for Rodgers and Leicester.

Now, with 10 league games to go, he has paid the price and the club hierarchy must decide their next move.

It will be a desperate personal setback for Rodgers, who rebuilt his reputation at Celtic after his sacking by Liverpool in October 2015, obtaining hero status with one half of Glasgow before angering many fans by leaving to move back to the Premier League.

For a time he regained his previous status as a sought-after manager, linked with a variety of jobs from Arsenal to Spurs and even - unlikely admittedly given his previous links with Liverpool - Manchester United. He was touted in some quarters as having the credentials to manage at international level, with England mentioned.

Rodgers was exuding positivity even in defeat at Selhurst Park. Instead, this was the end of his time at Leicester.

The personable Rodgers will certainly be an attraction for clubs in the future, including those in the Premier League, but the high-end posts will be out of reach for now after the manner of his end at Leicester.

Rodgers, a Spanish speaker, has talked in the past about being open to working abroad and it easy to see his undoubted coaching skills transitioning into that environment.

He has also seen contemporary Roberto Martinez, who managed across Stanley Park at Everton when Rodgers was at Liverpool and was one of his predecessors at Swansea City, land plum international jobs with Belgium then Portugal

Rodgers will rightly feel he is at least the equal of the Spaniard in terms of stature, ability and successes.

For now, though, Leicester City will attempt to secure their short-term future after taking this emergency action while Rodgers will take stock and ponder his long-term prospects.

Comments

Join the conversation

265 comments

  • Comment posted by Tigger10, today at 17:11

    It didn’t help when Kasper Schmeichel moved on.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Also Fofana and Vardy not scoring

  • Comment posted by Towelie, today at 17:12

    Every player apart from Maddison has gone backwards under Rodgers.

    • Reply posted by AtriBit1, today at 17:23

      AtriBit1 replied:
      You could say Fofana as well as Maddison, if only because he wasn´t there long enough to go backwards! But yes I agree with you.
      Although many Leicester fans have been moaning about the boring, over-passing style, there are only 7-8 teams who´ve scored more goals than us. For the last 3 years the problem has been the defence.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:23

    I cant believe there is so much hate for a man who won them their first ever FA Cup

    • Reply posted by ajc, today at 18:54

      ajc replied:
      No, but we blew qualification for the Champions League twice when we were in a position where we absolutely should have done and Leicester fans have never liked people with huge egos (see also Chilwell’s fall from favour.) My view is that he isn’t as a good a coach as pundits keep telling us, nor as bad as his loudest detractors complain, but we are on course for a deserved relegation as it stands

  • Comment posted by ttree, today at 17:18

    Jamie Vardy is well past it. Harvey Barnes has stagnated - he’s no longer a young player with promise.

    Leicester could easily sink back into the Championship and stay there.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 17:21

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      I disagree about Harvey Barnes.
      I think Newcastle should've gone for him over "the commissioner" from Everton tbh.

  • Comment posted by youarehavingagiraffe, today at 17:08

    Relying on a 36 year old for goals was always going to end badly

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      When was the last time he scored a goal

  • Comment posted by You, today at 17:05

    Excuses excuses excuses he ran out of excuses.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Not being backed this season is not an excuse

  • Comment posted by The King of Scotland, today at 17:00

    Not so long ago, Leicester was the envy of most clubs..great chairman, fantastic relationship with the board, the fans and the local community. This has deteriorated and the board and Chairman seem reluctant to accept their role in the current failings. BR is mostly responsible, playing players like Amartey and Ward and sucking the confidence out of the rest of the squad with awful football.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:40

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think the club has gone backwards ever since the son of the owner that was killed took over running the club

  • Comment posted by Theodolite, today at 17:15

    Don’t feel sorry for Roger’s, he is getting a lovely golden handshake for his efforts

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And whose faults that. The owners sacked him so he is entitled to his compensation

  • Comment posted by Judge Judy, today at 16:46

    Perfect spurs option.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:43

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He could be a good fit for them

  • Comment posted by buzz, today at 16:57

    Seemed unable to grasp that his side are bang average with far too many players under-performing - Ndidi, Barnes, Iheanacho. Vardy and Evans have not been replaced effectively & they should have sold Tielemans who had his head turned. Thinking they deserved a point yesterday showed time was up. Don’t really think he will be bothered he’s looked disinterested all season.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Rodgers was told last summer there was not much money to spend on players. And you are surprised that he looked like he was not interested

  • Comment posted by Just to say, today at 17:58

    Another manager whose biggest ability is to conduct media interviews in a slow, thoughtful manner as if bizarrely commenting on some sort of complex post mortem. Another club will be duped into appointing him in the near future.

    • Reply posted by michael Jeffs, today at 19:55

      michael Jeffs replied:
      Agreed - Another supposedly ‘high-profile’ manager who takes positives from bad defeats !!
      Ask Roy Keane !!

  • Comment posted by Stevie, today at 17:33

    After winning the FA cup I think he thought he had a job for life, but Leicester’s owners expect more ask Ranieri

  • Comment posted by Kelso, today at 17:01

    The guy is crammed full of crap

    • Reply posted by Mick Carter, today at 18:33

      Mick Carter replied:
      Agreed. McNulty will say anything

  • Comment posted by Soi6 , today at 16:58

    Truly dreadful manager a con man.

    • Reply posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 17:10

      Heres one I made earlier replied:
      See also David Moyes.

  • Comment posted by gaz pezza, today at 17:47

    Two months too late.
    Players should take a hard look at themselves as well.
    Ward not good enough, Amartey and Ndidi run around like headless chickens. Telemens dreaming of move away Barnes and Maddison gong through the motions.
    Sick note Vardy and too many mediocre players.

  • Comment posted by Illywhackerpundit, today at 17:18

    Players have gone missing (Barnes, Ndidi, Tielemans,) too many injuries Pereira, Justin & Evans) too many mediocre signings (Daka, Iheanacho, Westergaard) and older players not being replaced (Vardy, Morgan Schmeichel) as well as owners having cash flow issues because of pandemic mean that the foxes are going down.

    • Reply posted by robmy, today at 17:24

      robmy replied:
      Iheanacho is better than mediocre. Played with the right partner he can be a real asset to Leicester.

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 17:57

    Leicester sacked Ranieri
    And Ranieri was a much better manager than Rodgers.

    But have the board left it too late?
    I'm not sure what sacking a manager in April achieves...
    I would have thought December - before the transfer window opens - would have made more sense.
    The rest of the season looks tough for Foxes fans.....

    • Reply posted by NeilH, today at 18:01

      NeilH replied:
      That assumes they want to spend money on players.

      They didn’t last summer….

      That went well, didn’t it.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 17:19

    don't worry brendan,klopp's next.
    you can have his job.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:24

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He has already managed Liverpool and was poor

  • Comment posted by ARHReading, today at 16:49

    Leicester started the season badly and where they are now is not entirely surprising. However games coming up against Bournemouth, Wolves and Leeds so some six pointers up for grabs. They really ought to survive but it's a right old scrap at the bottom.

  • Comment posted by The King of Scotland, today at 18:47

    Rodgers is exactly the same as all the other managerial egos. They talk and moan about pressure and expectations, but they have the only job where you walk away with a massive payout for being crap at what you do for a living.

