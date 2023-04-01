Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reveals he tried to bring Kaoru Mitoma to Glasgow but was left frustrated as Brighton snapped up the Japan international, who is now thriving in the Premier League. (Daily Record) external-link

Ange Postecoglou insists Liel Abada is happy at Celtic following reports linking the Israel winger with a move to England in the summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Matt O'Riley reckons Celtic skipper Callum McGregor is good enough to play alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in Real Madrid's midfield. (Daily Record) external-link

"When the club talks to me about any bids, I usually say my phone's not working," says Ange Postecoglou as the Celtic boss explains that we would "never entertain" selling Callum McGregor. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale believes next week's visit to Celtic Park will have very little effect on the outcome of the Premiership title race. (Football Scotland) external-link

Midfielder John Lundstram says Rangers can prove in next Saturday's Old Firm derby that the gap between them and Celtic is not that big. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark must wait to learn the full extent of a hamstring injury suffered during yesterday's 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs boss Lee Johnson describes the sorry home defeat to Motherwell as a "massive opportunity missed", saying the woeful performance "makes it difficult to pick an XI for the next game". (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Lee Johnson continues to bemoan his touchline ban following a booking when a member of his staff threw a ball on the pitch to interrupt the game, , the Hibs boss saying it is a "stupid rule". (Scottish Sun) external-link