Premier League
LeedsLeeds United1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace5

Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace: Eagles score four in second half

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Elland Road

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jordan Ayew
Crystal Palace have scored seven goals in Roy Hodgson's two games since he returned to the club

Crystal Palace staged a remarkable second-half turnaround to give a significant boost to their Premier League survival hopes and leave stunned Leeds with plenty of work to do in their own bid to avoid relegation.

The Eagles scored four goals after the break with Jordan Ayew - in for the injured Wilfried Zaha - scoring two in an incredible demolition of the home side.

Such a victory looked hugely unlikely after Patrick Bamford's 50th goal for the club gave Leeds the reward their early dominance deserved.

But from then on it all went downhill as Marc Guehi flicked in an equaliser on the stroke of half-time before Palace scored two goals in two minutes soon after the break.

First, Ayew made it 2-1 with an excellent header before Eberechi Eze added a quick third, poking in from Michael Olise's pass.

Odsonne Edouard drove a fourth into the bottom corner following a quick counter and Ayew completed the rout late on when he lifted a shot over Illan Meslier, prompting many Leeds fans to leave.

The stunning win moves Crystal Palace up to 12th in the Premier League, six points clear of the relegation zone, while Leeds are 16th, just two points above the drop.

Palace continue revival under Hodgson

Eyebrows were raised when Palace turned to their former manager Hodgson at the end of last month, following a long winless run under Patrick Vieira that had put them in danger of relegation.

The 75-year-old left the club at the end of the 2020-21 season but agreed to come out of retirement to help his boyhood club one final time.

His impact has been instant and nothing short of incredible.

In his first game back Palace beat Leicester 2-1, peppering the Foxes' goal with 31 shots, and they followed that up with this impressive destruction of Leeds.

For 45 minutes it looked incredibly unlikely but, after riding their luck, they produced a clinical display in the second half, taking their chances as Leeds imploded.

Back-to-back wins means Palace are already likely out of the relegation battle and it has taken Hodgson a little over two weeks to effectively complete the job he was brought in for.

More to follow.

Leeds United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    4.00

  2. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    3.27

  3. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    3.75

  4. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    3.60

  5. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    3.36

  6. Squad number28Player nameMcKennie
    Average rating

    3.50

  7. Squad number8Player nameRoca
    Average rating

    3.41

  8. Squad number11Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    3.76

  9. Squad number7Player nameAaronson
    Average rating

    3.68

  10. Squad number23Player nameSinisterra
    Average rating

    3.70

  11. Squad number9Player nameBamford
    Average rating

    3.96

Substitutes

  1. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    3.12

  2. Squad number24Player nameRutter
    Average rating

    2.59

  3. Squad number25Player nameKristensen
    Average rating

    2.85

  4. Squad number29Player nameGnonto
    Average rating

    3.07

Crystal Palace

Starting XI

  1. Squad number21Player nameJohnstone
    Average rating

    7.74

  2. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    7.22

  3. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    7.35

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    7.62

  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    7.23

  6. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    8.22

  7. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    7.33

  8. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    7.39

  9. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    8.49

  10. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    7.70

  11. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    8.06

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    7.04

  2. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    7.13

  3. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    7.19

  4. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    7.17

  5. Squad number19Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    7.34

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 5Koch
  • 21Struijk
  • 3FirpoBooked at 44minsSubstituted forKristensenat 60'minutes
  • 28McKennieBooked at 86mins
  • 8Roca
  • 11Harrison
  • 7AaronsonSubstituted forGnontoat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23SinisterraSubstituted forRodrigoat 60'minutes
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forRutterat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Forshaw
  • 6Cooper
  • 10Summerville
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Robles
  • 24Rutter
  • 25Kristensen
  • 29Gnonto
  • 42Greenwood

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Johnstone
  • 2WardBooked at 50minsSubstituted forClyneat 87'minutes
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 10Eze
  • 28DoucouréSubstituted forMilivojevicat 80'minutes
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forMcArthurat 80'minutes
  • 7Olise
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forHughesat 74'minutes
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forMatetaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 8Sambi Lokonga
  • 14Mateta
  • 17Clyne
  • 18McArthur
  • 19Hughes
  • 41Whitworth
  • 44Riedewald
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
36,427

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 5.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Weston McKennie (Leeds United).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).

  6. Post update

    Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).

  9. Booking

    Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne replaces Joel Ward.

  14. Booking

    Weston McKennie (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Weston McKennie (Leeds United).

  16. Post update

    Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces Jordan Ayew.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic replaces Cheick Doucouré.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. James McArthur replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Georginio Rutter replaces Patrick Bamford.

Comments

Join the conversation

133 comments

  • Comment posted by Black Country Boy, today at 16:11

    Roy Hodgson v Frank Lampard - compare & contrast….

  • Comment posted by focused, today at 16:09

    Leeds Are Falling Apart

    • Reply posted by John, today at 16:11

      John replied:
      Bring Rafa Benitez in!

  • Comment posted by BACKPASSage, today at 16:11

    Palace: we're in a relegation battle
    Uncle Woy: hold my sherry

    Bye Bye Leeds

    • Reply posted by allaboutmovement, today at 16:16

      allaboutmovement replied:
      🤣🤣 hold my sherry! So funny!

  • Comment posted by grizzle, today at 16:12

    PUMPED by PALACE 🤣🤪😝🤣😂🤣😂
    EMBARRASSING. Enjoy your Easter dinners in YORKSHIRE 😝🤪🥴👊🔥

  • Comment posted by sunshineeagle, today at 16:12

    Please Sir,
    Can we have some more of Mr Hodgson's DULL,BORING,DEFENSIVE play

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 16:18

      Rob replied:
      If he's dull and boring can we have him at Stoke?

  • Comment posted by Peter Cushing, today at 16:11

    Only Leeds could make Palace look like prime Barca.

    • Reply posted by NikNaks, today at 16:13

      NikNaks replied:
      Not so! Leicester pulled the same trick last week.

  • Comment posted by suzanne, today at 16:10

    Well done Palace and Roy Hodgson keep the haters at bay brilliant performance

  • Comment posted by Pan17, today at 16:13

    Chelsea in talks with Roy.