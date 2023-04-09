Match ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 5.
Crystal Palace staged a remarkable second-half turnaround to give a significant boost to their Premier League survival hopes and leave stunned Leeds with plenty of work to do in their own bid to avoid relegation.
The Eagles scored four goals after the break with Jordan Ayew - in for the injured Wilfried Zaha - scoring two in an incredible demolition of the home side.
Such a victory looked hugely unlikely after Patrick Bamford's 50th goal for the club gave Leeds the reward their early dominance deserved.
But from then on it all went downhill as Marc Guehi flicked in an equaliser on the stroke of half-time before Palace scored two goals in two minutes soon after the break.
First, Ayew made it 2-1 with an excellent header before Eberechi Eze added a quick third, poking in from Michael Olise's pass.
Odsonne Edouard drove a fourth into the bottom corner following a quick counter and Ayew completed the rout late on when he lifted a shot over Illan Meslier, prompting many Leeds fans to leave.
The stunning win moves Crystal Palace up to 12th in the Premier League, six points clear of the relegation zone, while Leeds are 16th, just two points above the drop.
Palace continue revival under Hodgson
Eyebrows were raised when Palace turned to their former manager Hodgson at the end of last month, following a long winless run under Patrick Vieira that had put them in danger of relegation.
The 75-year-old left the club at the end of the 2020-21 season but agreed to come out of retirement to help his boyhood club one final time.
His impact has been instant and nothing short of incredible.
In his first game back Palace beat Leicester 2-1, peppering the Foxes' goal with 31 shots, and they followed that up with this impressive destruction of Leeds.
For 45 minutes it looked incredibly unlikely but, after riding their luck, they produced a clinical display in the second half, taking their chances as Leeds imploded.
Back-to-back wins means Palace are already likely out of the relegation battle and it has taken Hodgson a little over two weeks to effectively complete the job he was brought in for.
More to follow.
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
3.27
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
3.60
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
3.36
- Squad number28Player nameMcKennieAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number8Player nameRocaAverage rating
3.41
- Squad number11Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
3.76
- Squad number7Player nameAaronsonAverage rating
3.68
- Squad number23Player nameSinisterraAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
3.96
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
3.12
- Squad number24Player nameRutterAverage rating
2.59
- Squad number25Player nameKristensenAverage rating
2.85
- Squad number29Player nameGnontoAverage rating
3.07
Crystal Palace
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameJohnstoneAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number28Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
8.49
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
8.06
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number17Player nameClyneAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number19Player nameHughesAverage rating
7.34
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 5Koch
- 21Struijk
- 3FirpoBooked at 44minsSubstituted forKristensenat 60'minutes
- 28McKennieBooked at 86mins
- 8Roca
- 11Harrison
- 7AaronsonSubstituted forGnontoat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23SinisterraSubstituted forRodrigoat 60'minutes
- 9BamfordSubstituted forRutterat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Forshaw
- 6Cooper
- 10Summerville
- 19Rodrigo
- 22Robles
- 24Rutter
- 25Kristensen
- 29Gnonto
- 42Greenwood
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Johnstone
- 2WardBooked at 50minsSubstituted forClyneat 87'minutes
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 10Eze
- 28DoucouréSubstituted forMilivojevicat 80'minutes
- 15SchluppSubstituted forMcArthurat 80'minutes
- 7Olise
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forHughesat 74'minutes
- 9J AyewSubstituted forMatetaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 5Tomkins
- 8Sambi Lokonga
- 14Mateta
- 17Clyne
- 18McArthur
- 19Hughes
- 41Whitworth
- 44Riedewald
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 36,427
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Crystal Palace 5.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Weston McKennie (Leeds United).
Post update
Foul by Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).
Booking
Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne replaces Joel Ward.
Booking
Weston McKennie (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Weston McKennie (Leeds United).
Post update
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces Jordan Ayew.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic replaces Cheick Doucouré.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. James McArthur replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Georginio Rutter replaces Patrick Bamford.
Uncle Woy: hold my sherry
Bye Bye Leeds
EMBARRASSING. Enjoy your Easter dinners in YORKSHIRE 😝🤪🥴👊🔥
Can we have some more of Mr Hodgson's DULL,BORING,DEFENSIVE play