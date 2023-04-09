Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool2ArsenalArsenal2

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: Roberto Firmino scores late equaliser to hurt Gunners' title bid

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments1105

Roberto Firmino celebrates goal
Excluding penalties, no player has scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal than Roberto Firmino (10, level with Robbie Fowler and Wayne Rooney).

Roberto Firmino scored a dramatic late equaliser as Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to six points in an incident-packed encounter with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Gunners were in cruise control with a two-goal lead inside the first half-hour as they went in search for their first win at Liverpool since 2012, but were left bitterly disappointed as they paid the price for losing their discipline at times.

Gabriel Martinelli pounced on sloppy Liverpool defending to put Arsenal ahead after eight minutes then Gabriel Jesus rose unmarked between Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson to head home at the Kop End.

Liverpool sparked into life after a flashpoint between Granit Xhaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold late in the first half, Mohamed Salah scoring at the far post just before the break to set up a thriller.

There was a bizarre incident at the end of the first half when referee's assistant Constantine Hatzidakis appeared to elbow Liverpool defender Robertson as the teams left the field.

In a dramatic second half, Salah missed his second successive penalty when he shot wide after Rob Holding fouled Diogo Jota before Firmino rose at the far post to head home Alexander-Arnold's cross with three minutes left.

In a frantic climax, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - who had already saved crucially from Darwin Nunez - produced two incredible stops from Salah and and Ibrahima Konate as Mikel Arteta's pace-setters had to settle for a point, with Liverpool fully deserving their share of the spoils for a stirring fightback.

Liverpool inspired by flashpoint

Aaron Ramsdale saves from Ibrahima Konate in the final seconds of the match
Arsenal dropped points from a leading position for only the third time this season - and it could have been worse for the Gunners but for this stunning save by Aaron Ramsdale from Ibrahima Konate at the death

Liverpool had produced an insipid performance and were being outplayed until Xhaka unwisely chose to tangle with Alexander-Arnold, the incident injecting Jurgen Klopp's side with the energy and inspiration they had been lacking - and crucially bringing the Anfield crowd into play.

Salah's goal was the perfect invitation to mount a second-half siege in front of the Kop and it was one Liverpool accepted as they finally showed some of their true form.

Arsenal were penned back and it took an outstanding display of goalkeeping from Ramsdale to prevent a resurgent Liverpool from completing the perfect comeback.

While Liverpool's attack looked more potent after the break, once again they looked so vulnerable at the back and both Arsenal goals were cheap.

In the final reckoning it is a result that suits neither side, reducing Liverpool's chances of a top-four place even further and offering a boost to Arsenal's title rivals Manchester City, who trailed by eight points at the start of the weekend but have now seen that gap come down by two points and still have a game in hand on the north Londoners.

Arsenal squander perfect position before Ramsdale heroics

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates
Gabriel Martinelli is only the second South American player to reach 25 Premier League goals while aged 21 or younger, after Gabriel Jesus (26)

Arsenal's players slumped to the turf in disappointment when Firmino arrived at the far post to head in the perfect delivery from Alexander-Arnold.

But their wounds were largely self-inflicted after casting aside the calm control they demonstrated for much of the first half by needlessly angering Liverpool and the Anfield crowd, after which the home side were unrecognisable.

The fact that Arsenal came away with even a point was thanks to a remarkable display by Ramsdale, who emerged as a heroic figure to repeatedly deny a fired-up Liverpool attack and secure a draw that that might yet prove vital in the outcome of this title race.

He saved well as Nunez raced clear but he kept the best for last with a flying fingertip save from Salah's deflected curling effort, before somehow keeping out Konate's attempt to bundle home the winner from practically on the goalline with only seconds left.

Player of the match

Gabriel MartinelliGabriel Martinelli

with an average of 8.41

Liverpool

  1. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    7.27

  2. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    6.09

  3. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    5.92

  4. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    5.82

  5. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    5.81

  6. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    5.77

  7. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.67

  8. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    5.66

  9. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    5.64

  10. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    5.52

  11. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    5.36

  12. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    5.30

  13. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    5.25

  14. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    5.16

Arsenal

  1. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    8.41

  2. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    8.24

  3. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    7.10

  4. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    6.62

  5. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    6.48

  6. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    6.42

  7. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    6.41

  8. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.32

  9. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    6.20

  10. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    6.13

  11. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    6.05

  12. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    5.94

  13. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    5.80

  14. Squad number15Player nameKiwior
    Average rating

    5.37

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 41mins
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van DijkBooked at 31mins
  • 26RobertsonBooked at 45mins
  • 14Henderson
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 55minsSubstituted forFirminoat 78'minutes
  • 17JonesSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 60'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 18Gakpo
  • 20JotaSubstituted forNúñezat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7Milner
  • 9Firmino
  • 19Elliott
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Núñez
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1RamsdaleBooked at 53mins
  • 4WhiteBooked at 23mins
  • 16Holding
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 88'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forKiwiorat 80'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 34XhakaBooked at 41mins
  • 7SakaBooked at 84mins
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forTrossardat 80'minutes
  • 11Martinelli

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 15Kiwior
  • 19Trossard
  • 20Jorginho
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 24Nelson
  • 30Turner
  • 97Walters
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home21
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 2, Arsenal 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Arsenal 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

  4. Post update

    Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darwin Núñez with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.

  9. Post update

    Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).

  16. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 2, Arsenal 2. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).

  20. Post update

    Ben White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

1107 comments

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 18:34

    Aaron Ramsdale has pretty much done all he can to make a case for being England's starting keeper. Not saying Pickford is a slouch, like some fools do, but... Ramsdale pulling off world class saves here.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 18:38

      WilyOldFox replied:
      But there's just something biblical about having a Pope between the posts......

  • Comment posted by Naja, today at 18:36

    Time wasting ok for Arteta when it suits him.

    • Reply posted by Ryakubu, today at 18:44

      Ryakubu replied:
      @ Naja, you didn't see that your Liverpool was playing 12 against 11 with the referee as Liverpool's 12th player.

  • Comment posted by WheelsOnTheBusAreFallingOff, today at 18:35

    Yeah, no complaints there, we were second best after Xhaka reverted to his old ways and I think we have to accept that four points from the team that came second last season is a pretty good haul.

    It feels like a loss having lost our composure at 2-0 up though.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:40

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Man city, Man U and Newcastle all lost at anfield. They haven't conceded at home in the league in 2023 before today. Anfield is still a fortress and this ain't a bad point. The manner of it after going 2-0 is disappointing but let's be fair they probably deserved all 3 so I'll take this on balance today

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 18:32

    A great game. As a Liverpool fan happy with result, better than I expected based on season form, but displeased that Salah has suddenly lost his penalty taking touch.
    Arsenal may feel disappointed tonight that the result wasn’t better, but the title race is still theirs to lose. Good luck to Arsenal for the remainder of the season.

    • Reply posted by Blue Moon Over Moss Side, today at 18:51

      Blue Moon Over Moss Side replied:
      City win all their matches, City win the league. End of.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 18:33

    Next time Salah wants to take a penalty, substitute him first....

    • Reply posted by laurence morey, today at 18:44

      laurence morey replied:
      If he wasn't a Liverpool player you'd feel sorry for him, but as he is🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 18:36

    Wat a saves from Ramsdale at the business end!

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 18:43

      2miners replied:
      What about the 2 he missed ?

  • Comment posted by boogeywoogey, today at 18:36

    Man City Vs Arsenal is now THE TITLE DECIDING game. Bring it on!

    • Reply posted by Brian Storey, today at 18:40

      Brian Storey replied:
      Newcastle v Arsenal 7th May could play a big role in this too

  • Comment posted by trigg, today at 18:36

    I know it’s Easter Sunday, probably explains why Jesus fell down under every cross he seen. Fantastic game soured by Arsenal time wasting that cost them in the end.

    • Reply posted by Zee, today at 18:39

      Zee replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Have My Say, today at 18:39

    Liverpool unlucky not to get 3 points from this. Sad to see Arsenal resort to time wasting

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 18:43

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      That's what teams who are tired and out of ideas do!

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 18:43

    About time Andy Robertson was taken to task for his snarling, nasty antics.

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 18:45

      bob shankly replied:
      A disgrace

  • Comment posted by NV_21, today at 18:36

    I would have taken a point before the game considering our history at Anfield. Well done to the boys for getting a point still.

    MOTM Ramsdale. Xaka, you turned the game on its head. Could have been worse so have to be happy with the result.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 18:47

      Tony replied:
      The game changed after Xhaka kicked out at Trent and got the crowd riled up. Arsenal had quieted them down with some dominant play - but as soon as the crowd were back, then you could feel the rest of the game was going to be very different. Foolish by Xhaka is my opinion!

  • Comment posted by andyp85, today at 18:34

    City will mop up the title from here. Won’t drop a single point between now and the end of the season including beating arsenal, but what a game of football

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 18:36

      Metro1962 replied:
      Nah it is Gunners title.

  • Comment posted by Its the youngans again, today at 18:37

    Embarrassed by the games man ship in this game
    Then the Lino makes a gesture to one of the Liverpool players and he’s incensed but it’s ok for the player to be in the Lino’s face before that, get a grip modern footballers you are treading a fine line and some supporters think that’s ok to ack like that as well

    • Reply posted by sue, today at 18:51

      sue replied:
      Totally agree.

  • Comment posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 18:36

    I thought Konate was excellent. Salah, on the other hand, is so hit-and-miss this season...like his penalty.

    • Reply posted by Class of 04, today at 18:53

      Class of 04 replied:
      Konate should have had his marching orders

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 18:35

    Woaaaaah!!!! What a save from Aaron Ramsdale.

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 18:44

      2miners replied:
      And the 2 he missed?

  • Comment posted by Elwood Blues, today at 18:39

    Linesman most probably going to land in trouble but players shouldn’t be anywhere near the officials let alone vein popping shouting off at them. Players need to be setting exemplary standards for the players of tomorrow

    • Reply posted by RedJim, today at 19:10

      RedJim replied:
      Have you never watched football before today?

  • Comment posted by woke Lawyers are IRResponsible, today at 18:42

    MoM award goes to the lino for dealing with the thug Robertson in a timely and robust fashion.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 19:03

      Dad replied:
      Time for some compensation and an apology.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 18:41

    Arsenal might have got a bit more from the game of they hadn't spent most of the 2nd half rolling about on the floor.