Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk didn't travel to London to face Chelsea in midweek due to illness

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has recovered from the illness that caused him to miss the draw with Chelsea.

Thiago Alcantara could make his comeback but Luis Diaz is more likely to return from a long-term knee problem against Leeds on 17 April.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has recovered from the illness which restricted him to a role as substitute last weekend.

William Saliba and Eddie Nketiah are being monitored, with both nursing back problems.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Chelsea were the better team when they drew with Liverpool on Tuesday. I know the Reds made a lot of changes at Stamford Bridge, but if they were resting players before this game, I don't think it will make much difference.

I think Liverpool's top-four hopes are over now, and everyone is looking ahead to the summer, when a major overhaul of their squad is needed.

I just don't see a switch being flicked with their current group where, all of a sudden, they respond next season - their problems have gone on for too long. I have to hold my hands up and admit I got it wrong a lot with my predictions for Liverpool this season because I kept thinking they had turned a corner - and they haven't done.

There is not a lot wrong with their forward line but their defence is just not good enough and I am amazed Jurgen Klopp's side kept a clean sheet against Chelsea. They won't keep Arsenal out on Sunday, though. There is absolutely no chance of that.

The way Arsenal are playing, I am expecting them to turn up at Anfield, play with a swagger, and cut right through Liverpool.

The Gunners have not won there since September 2012, when Mikel Arteta was playing for them, and in the past this might have been a trip they feared. Not any more.

Prediction: 1-3

Sutton's full predictions v Joelah & Keke of Radio 1Xtra's Throwback Party

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won their last six home league meetings with Arsenal.

Arsenal are winless in nine Premier League away fixtures against Liverpool. They last won a league match at Anfield in 2012 when current manager Mikel Arteta was in the team.

This is the ninth time Arsenal have faced Liverpool in the Premier League while top of the league (W3, D3, L2), with the previous eight games producing a total of 33 goals.

Liverpool

Liverpool are winless in their last three league matches, failing to score in two of them.

They have won five of their last six Premier League home games (D1), including each of the last three by an aggregate score 11-0.

But they are in danger of being winless in five consecutive matches, which would equal their longest such run under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds haven't conceded in seven hours and 26 minutes of league football at Anfield since Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's strike for Leicester in December.

Jurgen Klopp could become the first manager to win seven consecutive home English top-flight games against Arsenal since John Nicholson did so with Sheffield United between 1921 and 1928.

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in seven goals in five appearances against Arsenal at Anfield, with five goals and two assists.

Alisson has made 85 saves for Liverpool in this Premier League season, more than he has had to make in any of his previous campaigns for the Reds.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won their last seven league games, the longest winning streak by a top-flight club this season.

The Gunners could win eight successive league matches for the first time since 2015.

They are aiming for a fourth consecutive Premier League away win.

Arsenal have won 14 away games this season, three more than any other Premier League side.

Nine of Arsenal's 12 clean sheets this Premier League season have come away.

Aaron Ramsdale could become just the third goalkeeper to reach 10 clean sheets away from home in a Premier League season, emulating Petr Cech and Ederson.

