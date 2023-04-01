Last updated on .From the section Wolves

The Football Association is looking into a spitting allegation against Wolves forward Daniel Podence at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Forest's Brennan Johnson appeared to suggest Portuguese midfielder Podence spat at him during the 1-1 draw.

Video assistant referee Neil Swarbrick checked the incident but did not tell referee Chris Kavanagh to take action.

"I've seen it back and I'm not going to add any fuel to the fire," said Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

"There's pictures and videos, so you have to trust the authorities to deal with it."

Podence scored a late equaliser, his sixth league goal of the season, as Wolves earned a late at Forest.

Johnson told BBC Sport: "I think it's just high emotions, especially in the game. I can't remember it too clearly. I remember what happened and I don't want to talk too much on it to be honest.

"I saw a similar sort of motion come from him but at the end of the day they had a look at it and it didn't happen so it is what it is."

Meanwhile, Cooper has accused Wolves' backroom staff of ill-discipline after a bad-tempered encounter.

A touchline melee broke between both dugouts at the start of the second half after Wolves appealed for a penalty when Adama Traore went down in the box.

Both Forest assistant Alan Tate and Wolves counterpart Pablo Sanz were dismissed by referee Kavanagh.

"We know, and I don't say this disrespectfully, but there has been a lot of ill-discipline on the Wolves touchline since the change of manager," said Cooper.

"We were prepared for it. The last thing we wanted was for anything to boil over and for there to be any problems.

"But at our stadium we cannot let opposing staff dominate officials and try and influence the game. We have to stand up to it and that's all it was."