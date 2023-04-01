Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Paul Mullin's hat-trick against Oldham saw the striker take his league tally for the season to 34 goals

Phil Parkinson says breaking records will be mean nothing if Wrexham fail to secure the National League title.

Wrexham replaced Notts County as leaders after a 5-1 win over Oldham saw them reach the 100-point mark.

The Dragons have also broken a number of landmarks - most club points and most club league wins in a season as well as the most National League goals.

"I haven't really paid much attention to those records and that's the absolute truth," the Wrexham boss said.

"Because there's only one prize we want and it's in six games time.

"We're going to give everything to try and achieve it for the club and supporters.

"We've got a great set of lads who are focused on what they've got to do, not just on the matchdays, in training.

"Tuesday in training I kind of sensed a real determination and focus. The standard was up there with any training we've had since I've been here and that's always a great sign for a manager and assistant manager."

Paul Mullin scored a hat-trick as Wrexham saw off Oldham comfortably at the Racecourse to go three points ahead of Notts County and with a game in hand.

Wrexham travel to FC Halifax Town on Good Friday before hosting title rivals County on Easter Bank Holiday Monday.

"The games are being ticked off so it's obviously getting closer," Parkinson added.

"Not to look too far ahead is so key for us and were not. I feel we're in a good place and can't wait for next Friday."