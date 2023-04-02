Last updated on .From the section QPR

Gareth Ainsworth has lost five of his six games since taking charge of QPR in February

QPR were "massively overachieving" when they were top of the Championship having slipped to three points above the drop zone, says Gareth Ainsworth.

The R's led the table on 22 October but two wins in 23 games since then have seen the west London club drop to 19th.

"Being top was unbelievable and I think it surprised everyone, including the fans," Ainsworth, appointed manager in February, told BBC Radio London.

"But I know we're good enough when we have got everyone fit."

He added: "We have been through a hell of a season with injuries and with three managers now.

"The boys [have had] three different systems, probably three different ways of training and three different ways of playing.

"It is tough and I feel for them but I will give my all to make sure the scrapping and fighting for every single point [continues] from now until the end of the season."

The Hoops led the second tier under former manager Michael Beale but had slipped off the summit to seventh place before Beale departed for Scottish giants Rangers at the end of November.

His replacement Neil Critchley recorded just one win in 11 league games in charge and was dismissed in February, while Ainsworth has a solitary win and five defeats since leaving Wycombe Wanderers for Loftus Road.

QPR 'don't need a miracle - just a change of form'

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at bottom club Wigan consigned the R's to a an eighth defeat in nine Championship games, and they have recorded one win in 16 outings in the league.

"We're in a real bad run of form and I've got to change that," Ainsworth said.

"I've got to change the mentality here because it's not something I'm used to, but I'll be positive until the end.

"I'm not fearing anything. I've been in this game a hell of a long time and I've got absolutely no fear.

"I know can look in the mirror every night and say 'I gave my absolute best' and I'm sure every player can as well. It's just not going for us at the moment."

Ainsworth remains confident he can steer QPR away from danger and has successfully battled relegation before, beating the drop from League Two with Wycombe on the final day of the 2013-14 campaign.

"Listen, I know pressure," the 49-year-old said.

"When you're looking at the abyss, the trap door of the Football League on the last day of the season, three points adrift we were that day. Miracles do happen. It happened that day.

"I'm not saying that QPR need a miracle - we just need a change of form.

"We need some consistent results, some consistent performances and stop shipping silly goals because they're costing us big at the moment."