Newport Pagnell Town won the FA Vase trophy for the first time in 2022

Defending champions Newport Pagnell Town will take on Ascot United in the FA Vase final after two penalty shootouts to decide both semi-finals.

Newport Pagnell beat Congleton Town 4-2 on penalties to progress to a second successive final after the tie ended 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Ascot beat Corsham Town 5-4 on spot-kicks after their game also finished in a 2-2 draw.

The final will take place at Wembley Stadium on 21 May.

Buckinghamshire club Newport Pagnell, who play in the United Counties League Premier Division South, won the FA Vase for the first time in 2022 and secure an immediate return to play at England's national stadium.

Fellow ninth-tier side Congleton, of the North West Counties League Premier Division, had taken the lead through Richard Duffy before Jake Watkinson levelled for the Swans before half-time. Mo Ahmed then put Newport Pagnell ahead but Ethan Hartshorn's goal forced penalties.

The win away at Congleton was Newport Pagnell's sixth victory from a penalty shootout in the FA Vase over the past two seasons.

'We want to win it now'

Ascot, who are top of the Combined Counties Premier Division North, travelled to Wiltshire to face a Corsham side that were boasting a record crowd for the final four fixture.

Brendan Matthew's goal put the Yellamen 1-0 up at half-time before fellow ninth-tier side Corsham scored twice through Nathan Davis and Sean Keet to take the lead.

Rob Gerrard made it 2-2 with 14 minutes on the clock and while Corsham had won three penalty shootouts on their route to the semi-finals, it was not to be this time as they were beaten 5-4.

Ascot manager Jamie Tompkins said the result was "unbelievable".

"What a moment for us as a football club, as individuals, as players, staff and supporters. What a day for us," he told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"To win on penalties as well is always nervy but we found a way to win and I think that was what was most important today, it was fantastic for everybody.

"What an opportunity to be at Wembley, be in that dugout and be all together in the changing rooms, it will be such a great occasion. We've got to the final and we want to go and win it now."