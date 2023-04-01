Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marius Wolf.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Sommer
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 4de Ligt
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 8Goretzka
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 11Coman
- 13Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 17Mané
- 22Cancelo
- 23Blind
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 40Mazraoui
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
B Dortmund
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Kobel
- 17Wolf
- 25Süle
- 4SchlotterbeckSubstituted forHummelsat 44'minutes
- 26RyersonSubstituted forÖzcanat 45'minutes
- 19BrandtSubstituted forMalenat 45'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 23CanBooked at 12mins
- 13Guerreiro
- 11Reus
- 9Haller
Substitutes
- 6Özcan
- 8Dahoud
- 15Hummels
- 18Moukoko
- 20Modeste
- 21Malen
- 27Adeyemi
- 33Meyer
- 43Bynoe-Gittens
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Borussia Dortmund 0. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross.
Post update
Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen replaces Julian Brandt.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Salih Özcan replaces Julian Ryerson.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Post update
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels replaces Nico Schlotterbeck because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Choupo-Moting.