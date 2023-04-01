Close menu
Spanish La Liga
ElcheElche0BarcelonaBarcelona4

Elche 0-4 Barcelona: La Liga leaders move 15 points clear with comfortable win

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Jordi Alba after scoring Barcelona's opening goal at Elche
Robert Lewandowski scored his 16th and 17th league goals of the season for Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona edged closer to a first La Liga title since 2019 with a thumping win at Elche.

The Poland striker opened the scoring with a scuffed finish in the 20th minute and Ansu Fati added the second eight minutes into the second half.

Gavi teed up Lewandowski to score the third and Ferran Torres extended the lead further in the 70th minute.

Barcelona are now 15 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Elche were playing their first match under Sebastian Beccacece - their fourth permanent manager of the season - but after a solid first-half showing lost their way after the break and remain 14 points from safety at the foot of the table.

Lewandowski put Barcelona ahead with their first real chance of the game when Jordi Alba's free-kick was headed down to him by Ronald Araujo and his miskick looped into the far corner.

The La Liga top scorer should have added a second late in the half but headed over from point-blank range.

The hosts' best chance came when Jose Angel Carmona was put clean through only to feel his hamstring go as he burst clear and lose his footing.

Three minutes later, Fati was able to run from inside his own half and drill the ball into the bottom corner as the Elche defence backed off.

Lewandowski made it three with another untidy but effective finish on 66 minutes, before Torres completed the scoring with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Real Madrid have the chance narrow the gap to 12 points again when they host Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Line-ups

Elche

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 13Badia
  • 14Palacios Zapata
  • 6Bigas
  • 21Mascarell
  • 23Clerc Martínez
  • 11Morente OlivaSubstituted forFerrández Pomaresat 65'minutes
  • 40CarmonaSubstituted forGutiérrez Parejoat 54'minutes
  • 20Gumbau Garriga
  • 2BlancoSubstituted forFernández Mercauat 65'minutes
  • 16Chaves de la Torre
  • 10MillaSubstituted forPonceat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Werner
  • 4González
  • 5Verdú
  • 7Magallán
  • 8Gutiérrez Parejo
  • 15Collado Gutiérrez
  • 17Ferrández Pomares
  • 19Ponce
  • 22Fernández Mercau
  • 24Lirola
  • 26Donald

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4AraújoBooked at 74minsSubstituted forTorreat 78'minutes
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 30GaviBooked at 60minsSubstituted forKessiéat 68'minutes
  • 24García
  • 20Roberto
  • 11F Torres
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 87mins
  • 10Ansu FatiSubstituted forGarridoat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Busquets
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 19Kessié
  • 28Balde
  • 29Casadó
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 38Alarcón
  • 39Pedrola Fortuny
  • 40Garrido
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
28,142

Match Stats

Home TeamElcheAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Elche 0, Barcelona 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Elche 0, Barcelona 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedro Bigas (Elche) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicolás Fernández Mercau with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Elche. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josan (Elche) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fidel with a through ball.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc-André ter Stegen.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicolás Fernández Mercau (Elche) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Guti.

  8. Booking

    Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

  10. Post update

    Pedro Bigas (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raúl Guti (Elche) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fidel with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Elche. Conceded by Eric García.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raúl Guti (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Fidel (Elche) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Josan with a cross.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Aleix Garrido replaces Ansu Fati.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

  17. Post update

    Pedro Bigas (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Clerc (Elche) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josan (Elche) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolás Fernández Mercau with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Elche. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2723225394471
2Real Madrid26175451213056
3Atl Madrid26156542192351
4Real Sociedad26146635241148
5Real Betis2613673426845
6Villarreal2612593224841
7Ath Bilbao27107103628837
8Rayo Vallecano269983130136
9Osasuna2798102227-535
10Girona2797114242034
11Celta Vigo2697103235-334
12Mallorca2796122227-533
13Sevilla2787123142-1131
14Getafe2779112734-730
15Real Valladolid2684142038-1828
16Cádiz27610112140-1928
17Espanyol2769123344-1127
18Valencia2675142831-326
19Almería2675143045-1526
20Elche2727181955-3613
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories