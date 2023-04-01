Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jordan Forsythe and Ethan McGee vie for possession at Mourneview Park

Declan Caddell scored in second-half stoppage time to give Crusaders a 1-0 Irish Cup semi-final win over Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park on Saturday.

The substitute latched onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Paul Heatley and executed an exquisite lob over Swifts goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

The dramatic last-gasp winning goal came two minutes into added time.

The holders will face Ballymena United on 7 May in a repeat of last year's decider.

Crusaders created the better chances in the game but took until two minutes into added time to break down their opponents and stay on track for back-to-back Irish Cup successes.

In the first half, Philip Lowry's glancing header from a Ross Clarke free-kick was clawed away by Dunne and then cleared by Caolan Marron.

Jordan Forsythe was off-target with a long-range left-foot shot and Heatley fired into the sidenetting after Lowry had dispossessed Ethan McGee and sent him through on goal.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter introduced Jordan Owens off the bench at half-time and he was immediately involved in the action as he flicked on Tuffey's long clearance into the path of Heatley.

The livewire forward failed to find the target with his attempt however, while a fiercely struck Forsythe piledriver was superbly pushed onto the post by Dunne.

For Dungannon, Joe Moore drilled over the bar after Jonny Tuffey had spilled the ball, while at the other end Jude Winchester rifled a shot over the bar.

Just as the game looked to be heading towards extra-time, Crusaders struck the decisive blow.

Owens and Dean Curry challenged for a high ball and the ball broke for Heatley who released Caddell - who had only come on as a substitute a couple of minutes earlier - and he produced a beautifully lobbed finish over Dunne.