They were the team with the perfect home record - 22 games played, 22 wins.

It came to an end on Saturday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Kidlington but no-one among the club record crowd cared in the slightest.

A point was enough to seal the Southern League Division One Central title for The Comrades with five games to spare.

It also saw them complete a double after winning the Hertfordshire Senior Cup final in midweek.

Berkhamsted made sure of promotion in front of 534 fans, having been beaten in their previous league game, away from their Glencar Community Stadium 'fortress' at Hertford Town.

They almost made it 23 out of 23 in the final moments as sub Alia Bangura's effort from a tight angle following a corner cannoned away off the post.

Berkhamsted's last home defeat remains a 2-1 loss to North Leigh in April 2022 in last season's paly-offs.

Next season will see them play in the Southern League Premier Division, the seventh tier of the English football pyramid.