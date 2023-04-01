Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jay Donnelly scored a hat-trick as Glentoran thrashed 10-man Portadown 5-1 at the Oval to move up to fourth in the table.

Donnelly netted a treble whilst Danny Purkis bagged a brace for the Glens.

Luke Wilson scored a consolation for the Ports, who had Paul McElroy sent off after a clash with Terry Devlin.

The victory sees Rodney McAree's side leapfrog Crusaders into fourth place and move to within two points of third place Cliftonville ahead of the split.

Hat-trick hero Donnelly

After a dull opening 18 minutes, Glentoran opened the scoring with their first real chance of the game.

Niall McGinn's corner from the left hand side was met on the head by Donnelly, who couldn't miss from close range.

Just 10 minutes later Donnelly had his second of the afternoon as he latched on to a through ball from Terry Devlin, before bearing down on goal and calmly slotting the ball beyond Ports goalkeeper Onsrej Mastny.

Just before the break the hosts made it 3-0 as Purkis pounced on a poor headed back pass from Luke Wilson, before rounding the goalkeeper and blasting into an empty net from little more than a yard out.

Portadown had a lifeline momentarily as they pulled one back in the 54th minute through a Wilson header.

Just a minute later however, the Glens restored their three goal lead with Purkis helping himself to his second goal of the afternoon.

Portadown's day then went from bad to worse as Paul McElroy was shown a straight red card for a coming together with Terry Devlin, after the Glentoran midfielder took exception to McElroy's strong challenge on him.

McElroy reacted by shoving Devlin in the face and Keith Kennedy brandished the red card to reduce Niall Currie's side to 10-men.

Donnelly completed his hat-trick in the 64th minute with a header at the back post from a tight angle, latching onto a deep cross from strike partner Purkis.