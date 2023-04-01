Last updated on .From the section Football

James Queree's early own goal did not help Jersey Bulls' cause

Jersey Bulls' hopes of promotion from Combined Counties League Premier South are all but over after they lost 2-1 to leaders Raynes Park Vale.

James Queree's 15th-minute own goal put Raynes Park ahead at Springfield before Cal Hope slotted in a second from close range shortly before half time.

Bulls hit the post just before half time before Fraser Barlow pulled one back two minutes into the second half.

Luke Campbell had a penalty soon after saved by Raynes Park's keeper.

The loss leaves third-placed Jersey 11 points behind Raynes Park having played an extra game, while they are six behind second-placed Badshot Lea who have two games in hand.

"We're disappointed, because I felt they were there for a taking, first half we didn't really turn up," Bulls assistant manager Kevan Nelson told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We gave them a sloppy goal which is disappointing, but I felt second half we started to get into it and we were in the ascendency when we won the penalty, and if we scored that we'd have gone on to win the game."