Andrew Neal scored for a second successive match for Truro City

Truro City failed to cut the gap at the top of Southern Premier League South after losing 3-2 at Beaconsfield Town.

Despite early pressure the White Tigers were 1-0 down at half time after Nathan Minhas' 27th-minute goal.

Andrew Neal got City level 10 minutes after the break and Dan Sullivan put Truro ahead 13 minutes later as he reacted well to a blocked shot.

But Elliott Buchanan's 76th-minute header levelled it before Sam Togwell got the winner five minutes later.

Second-placed Truro stay five points behind leaders Weston-super-Mare having both played 36 matches.

Third-placed Bracknell closed the gap to Truro to two points, and have two games in hand, after a 2-0 win at Yate Town.